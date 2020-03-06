Back

Bitcoin (BTC) Fixes This: Federal Reserve Quarantines Cash to Stop Coronavirus

📰 News
Fri, 03/06/2020 - 18:59
  Alex Dovbnya

    The U.S. Federal Reserve makes a major case for adopting Bitcoin (BTC) by quarantining repatriated cash

Contents

The U.S. Federal Reserve has quarantined physical cash sent from Asia for up to ten days, underscoring the need for digitalization.

According to cryptocurrency analyst Whale Panda, this measure is a 'perfect excuse' to go cashless with Bitcoin. 

Cash is filthy 

The anti-cash narrative picked up steam after the World Health Organization (WHO) suggested that banknotes are capable of transmitting the coronavirus.

Given that the lifespan of a single dollar bill can surpass a decade, it collects a lot of bacteria. Hence, the WHO advises people to wash hands after dealing with paper money.      

"We know that money changes hands frequently and can pick up all sorts of bacteria and viruses and things like that," a WHO representative said.

China quarantines banknotes 

As reported by U.Today, China recently made an extraordinary decision to sanitize its banknotes with ultraviolet to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Numerous analysts, including 'Keiser Report' host Stacey Herbert, opined that it wouldn't be the case with Bitcoin.   

Does Bitcoin really fix it?

Still, quarantining banknotes might not be the surefire way to stop the epidemic. The phone that you use to make Bitcoin payments probably still carries a lot of germs (even though it doesn't change owners like cash). 

Therefore, using hand washing might be your best bet after all.  

