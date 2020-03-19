Back
Bitcoin (BTC) – Cannot Express How Bullish I Am: Global Macro Investor Founder

Thu, 03/19/2020 - 12:22
  • Yuri Molchan

    The CEO and founder of Global Macro Investor and other big names in crypto are sharing their ultra-bullish take on Bitcoin and explaining their line of thinking

The flagship cryptocurrency has grown a bit over the past few hours to $5,489, as per CoinMarketCap. However, some leading figures in crypto still believe that Bitcoin needs to decouple from the traditional financial market first.

Still, the founder of Global Macro Investor believes this is not the main issue and remains ultra-bullish.

‘I cannot express how bullish I am on Bitcoin’

Raoul Pal, the founder of Global Macro Investor, has taken to Twitter to share his bullish take on the main cryptocurrency.

The world is running the risk of losing the whole financial system right now, he said. He then added that, despite the fact that it will be restored, people are losing trust in a big way.

Bitcoin has a much bigger upside than gold, insists Pal, and also, BTC investing bears a lot more risks.

‘Bitcoin is non-correlated’

Between those who reckon that Bitcoin is correlated with traditional financial assets and those who do not, Blockstream CSO, Samson Mow, holds the latter position.

In a recent tweet, he stated that Bitcoin falling along with the stock market due to the coronavirus does not at all mean that BTC is a correlated asset.

Bitcoin will emerge from the ashes, he said, and will skyrocket, as it usually does.

‘Banks are doing Bitcoin a favour’

Crypto asset manager Marius Landman has tweeted that banks are basically pushing people into entering Bitcoin by draconian regulatory measures regarding their own cash on accounts.

If you cannot provide a valid reason for why you wish to withdraw a moderately large sum, you will be denied. In such circumstances, he tweets, Bitcoin becomes a much more attractive option.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Criminals Use These New Techniques to Mine Monero (XMR) on Your Computer

TOP 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP — Resistance Zones of the Top Coins

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Eyes $6,000 After 12 Percent Jump, Invalidates Major Bearish Pattern

  • Alex Dovbnya

    The criminals behind the Stantinko botnet have come up with new obfuscating techniques to secretly mine Monero (XMR) on their victims’ computers

The Stantinko botnet has weaponized unique techniques for stealthily mining Monero on about half a million computers under its control, according to Slovak internet security company ESET.  

New obfuscating techniques 

In its new post, ESET has outlined five new ways cryptojackers manage to obfuscate illicit cryptocurrency mining. The most elaborate one is generating the strings that are used by the malware in the computer’s memory. Meanwhile, the strings embedded in the module might not serve any purpose apart from deceiving the victim's antivirus software.  

“Since all the strings to be used in a particular function are always assembled sequentially at the beginning of the function, one can emulate the entry points of the functions and extract the sequences of printable characters that arise to reveal the strings,” ESET researcher Vladislav Hrčka explains.    

In order to avoid detection, bad actors also rely on such techniques as the addition of dead code and dead resources.  

A new monetization strategy  

The botnet, which started operating as early as in 2012, mainly targets users from Russia and Ukraine. Last year, the criminal behind it added a module Monero (XMR), the anonymous cryptocurrency, to generate more easy money. Prior to that, it would rely on advertising fraud and credential theft for monetizing. 

Monero has been the darling of cryptojackers for years. As reported by U.Today, illegally mined coins account for more than four percent of the cryptocurrency’s total circulating supply.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

