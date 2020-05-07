Bitcoin (BTC) Called 'Emerging Market Play' by Investor Dan Tapiero

Building financial tools for the bankless communities of the third world is one of the most brilliant use-cases for Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto. Dan Tapiero explains why

Dan Tapiero, a global macro investor with 25 years of experience and a co-founder of Gold Bullion International, emphasizes the crucial importance of Bitcoin (BTC) for emerging economies.

Forgotten use case for the crypto king

According to Mr. Tapiero, the developing world use-case is an easy one to forget. Nonetheless, it is the flagship cryptocurrency that could bring savings and remittance tools to the countries that have historically lacked reliable financial institutions.

As a result, the territories with no stable banking and financial architecture may opt-in to Bitcoin (BTC) very quickly. So, Africa may adopt Bitcoin (BTC) prior to the United States and Europe.

Mr. Tapiero illustrated his tweet with jaw-dropping eight-digit statistics for LocalBitcoins and Paxful - the simplest Bitcoin (BTC) remittances services - for African countries.

Last chance

The views of Dan Tapiero have been supported by Nathaniel Whittemore, a prominent Bitcoin (BTC) advocate and educator. He admitted that this case is 'really, really important' and was discussed in his recent interview with seasoned trader Scott Melker.

As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto adoption in emerging economies is making great strides. For instance, Dash (DASH) demonstrated a 629% upsurge in active Android devices in Venezuela while Bitcoin (BTC) services in Sub-Saharan Africa drew the attention of legendary Twitter's Jack Dorsey.

