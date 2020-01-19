Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Shouldn't Be Worried Until Price Drops to This Level

Bitcoin's bullish momentum is alive unless its price plunges to the $7,700 level, according to seasoned trader Josh Rager

Bitcoin bulls might have lost the battle but they haven't lost the war, according to cryptocurrency trading expert Josh Rager.

In his latest tweet, Rager says that such pullbacks are expected while suggesting that $7,700 is the key level to watch for the bulls. If BTC drops all the way down to the aforementioned area, this is the time for them to get worried.

"Unless price made its way down past $7700, I wouldn't worry."

After its almost unencumbered rise to $9,000, BTC has witnessed its first major dump this year. The BTC price collapsed eight percent with a bunch of overleveraged longs being wiped out on BitMEX, the leading derivatives exchange.

According to Rager, BTC should bounce back after plunging to the low-$8,000 level where one will be able to buy the dip.

However, some traders believe that there are more disappointments in store for the bulls. Bitcoin got rejected at the 61.8% level Fibonacci level and the widely-tracked 200 moving average (MA), which means that Bitcoin will not get off so easily after pumping 40 percent in January.