Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Need to Hold This Level or Price Gets Ugly

Tue, 04/21/2020 - 14:23
Yuri Molchan
Traders are expecting Bitcoin (BTC) to retreat. So far, they are looking mainly for shorts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
On Monday, Bitcoin descended from above the $7,000 level, as it has already done several times this year. Apparently, when the crude oil futures price collapsed below zero, the flagship crypto was holding tight but then moved down a little. Still, Bitcoin can now buy almost 70,000 barrels of oil, as CZ of Binance tweeted.

Looking at the BTC charts, traders are now expecting Bitcoin to decline further. But there is an important price level bulls need to get back to.

‘Bulls need to $6600-6700 or this gets ugly’

Trader ‘cryptohulk’ has shared his thoughts regarding the Bitcoin price in the short term. He believes that things are not looking good for BTC and expects the king crypto to decline to the $6,300 zone.

However, the trader reckons that it is crucial for bulls either to hold $6,600-$6,700 or to reverse to it after touching $6,300. Otherwise ‘this gets ugly’ he states.

Analyst Michael van de Poppe says he expects BTC to go down to $6,600-$6,300, which is where he may long BTC. The analyst intends on shorting it, should BTC break the resistance and reach $7,000.

Bullish divergence detected

Twitter user ‘Crypto White Walker’ says he has been shorting BTC and is looking forward to BTC breaking through $6,600 to keep shorting.

Also, the trader says he has spotted a bullish divergence on the chart.

Trader ‘George’ is also looking for shorts. He admits, though, that BTC might break above the yearly open towards $7,600.

“Bearish daily close yesterday. We broke back inside the range so I'm mainly looking for shorts. Invalidation would be a break above the yearly open. Looking for some kind of sweep of the highs to short into on the ltf. Let's see.”
Image via TradingView, Twitter

 

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

