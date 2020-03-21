Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop

The cryptocurrency market continues to see a lot of indecision as bulls and bears continue to wrestle over control. However, if Bitcoin breaks below $6,000 once again, the latter could score a resounding victory.
Playing tug-of-war
Trader Big Cheds recently tweeted that the bulls were 'working hard' to hold the $6,000 level. The top coin is currently changing hands at $6,139 at press time.
$BTC #bitcoin 4 hour - Bulls working hard to hold on to key support level 6k pic.twitter.com/UOrwvcea7U— Big Cheds (@BigCheds) March 21, 2020
The bears did manage to push the price lower on multiple occasions today, but they are yet to get behind the wheel.
Back to $4k?
If the BTC price breaks below the above-mentioned once again, it will most probably resume its downtrend, according to trader Cred. After that, he expects the orange coin to be stuck within its previous intraday range.
$BTC— Cred (@CryptoCred) March 21, 2020
Got my $6700 trigger to sell.
Covered at $5970s for just under +3R. Exit was conservative, based on H1.
If grey box breaks down then I expect price to continue lower and trade back within the intraday range (outlined).
Will update (maybe livestream) closer to W close. pic.twitter.com/8mbKll91fr
As reported by U.Today, BTC rocketed to nearly $7,000 on March 20, but this move was followed by a 20 percent pullback.