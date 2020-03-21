Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Have to Hold This Key Price Level to Prevent Another Major Drop

The Bitcoin (BTC) price could record another huge drop if it fails to hold this important level

The cryptocurrency market continues to see a lot of indecision as bulls and bears continue to wrestle over control. However, if Bitcoin breaks below $6,000 once again, the latter could score a resounding victory.

Playing tug-of-war

Trader Big Cheds recently tweeted that the bulls were 'working hard' to hold the $6,000 level. The top coin is currently changing hands at $6,139 at press time.

$BTC #bitcoin 4 hour - Bulls working hard to hold on to key support level 6k pic.twitter.com/UOrwvcea7U — Big Cheds (@BigCheds) March 21, 2020

The bears did manage to push the price lower on multiple occasions today, but they are yet to get behind the wheel.

Back to $4k?

If the BTC price breaks below the above-mentioned once again, it will most probably resume its downtrend, according to trader Cred. After that, he expects the orange coin to be stuck within its previous intraday range.

$BTC



Got my $6700 trigger to sell.



Covered at $5970s for just under +3R. Exit was conservative, based on H1.



If grey box breaks down then I expect price to continue lower and trade back within the intraday range (outlined).



Will update (maybe livestream) closer to W close. pic.twitter.com/8mbKll91fr — Cred (@CryptoCred) March 21, 2020

As reported by U.Today, BTC rocketed to nearly $7,000 on March 20, but this move was followed by a 20 percent pullback.