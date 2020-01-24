Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Are Not Safe After Recent Price Bounce: Josh Rager

This is definitely not the right time for Bitcoin (BTC) bulls to become overconfident, according to trader Josh Rager

Trader Josh Rager has shared his take on Bitcoin's recent price uptick that revived the hopes of the bulls to once again test the $9,000.

Rager tweeted that BTC is not safe unless it gets back to the upper-$8,000 level that will open the door for yet another leg up. Until then, bears and bulls continue to play tug-of-war without any clear winner.

At this point, he doesn't rule out that the bounce from the $8,200 support might simply be a sucker's rally that will be followed by a break to the $8,000 level, which is why impatient traders should exercise caution.

Earlier today, trading legend Peter Brandt predicted that current correction could hold despite the fact that the bears expect this rally to be short-lived.

At press time, BTC is changing hands at $8,490, struggling to break above the nearest resistance level.