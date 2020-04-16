Bitcoin (BTC) Beyond Fed’s Control, Anyone Can Buy Fraction: ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author

Tweet-based article

Robert Kiyosaki is talking Bitcoin, grouping it in with silver and gold, praising it for being out of the Fed’s control and for how easy it is to buy in fractions

Cover image via www.youtube.com

Put your crypto to work 10 BTC

$68.96 Interest per week

$3585.7 Interest per year

4.15% Interest rate Join Now! Sponsored by Celsius.Network

The author of the famous book on financial competence, ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, Robert Kiyosaki has recently proven to be pro-Bitcoin in addition to being an advocate of silver and gold – safe-haven assets often used as a hedge in financial crises.

Recently, Kiyosaki took to Twitter again to explain why Bitcoin is important in the current state of the world when the COVID-19 pandemic is walking the earth and the US government is bombarding its population and the financial system with extra printed USD.

Bitcoin’s like silver – anyone can afford it

Kiyosaki elaborates that Bitcoin is as important these days as gold and silver. The reason is – none of them are controlled by any of the following: The Fed Reserve, the US Treasury and nor can they be influenced by Wall Street.

Drawing parallels between silver and Bitcoin, Robert Kiyosaki states that if anyone can buy a US Silver Eagle one-dollar coin for $25, then – and here the thought expressed by numerous Bitcoin fans follows – anyone can buy a fraction of Bitcoin without having to buy a whole BTC. Or buy them regularly, paying a small amount at a time.

Here’s when Bitcoin will go parabolic

Prior to that, the prominent investor and writer Kiyosaki stated that Bitcoin, silver, and gold will go parabolic once the USD starts down the path of the bear market. He reminded his army of followers that, at the moment, the Fed is printing $10 trl ‘fake dollars’ to save the economy.

“CORONA CRISIS great for GOLD SILVER BITCOIN. US gov printing $10 trillion in FAKE US $ to save US. FED printing $10 trillion to save SHADOW Banks. Dollar in BULL market for now. When $ BEAR market begins GOLD SILVER BITCOIN parabolic. Best investments today. DO NOT MISS OUT.”

As many economists and investors believe, including gold bug and BTC critic Peter Schiff and Bitcoin maximalist Jimmy Song, this is going to create a massive wave of inflation in the near future.

Other crypto investors on gold and BTC

Investor and trader Marius Landman supports Robert Kiyosaki, offering charts of the BTC and gold prices to his followers for comparison.

XRP and Bitcoin supporter Robert Art has addressed Peter Schiff, offering him data that says that, since 2010, Bitcoin has surged much higher than gold.