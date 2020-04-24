Tweet-based article

Bitcoin (BTC) Attracting New Investors Every Day Ahead of Halving: Mike Novogratz

News
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:38
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin investor and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz shares his joy about Bitcoin now seeing an inflow of investors every day ahead of the BTC halving in May
Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

The next Bitcoin halving is to take place on May 18 and various bullish forecasts have been emerging as the market’s expectations towards this event are growing. Since the halving will decrease Bitcoin inflation, many expect traditional assets to be more inflationary afterward, such as gold (XAU).

Earlier this week, oil already proved its volatility buy crashing below zero.

Numerous reports say that the amount of Bitcoin investors is now rising at a stable pace. Mike Novogratz also spoke on this topic.

‘Bitcoin is making new friends every day. It’s happening’

The fund management guru and CEO of Galaxy Digital crypto bank Mike Novogratz has taken to Twitter to share his positive take on the growing amount of new BTC investors. It is clear that most likely his joy is to do with the approaching Bitcoin halving, which will take place in less than twenty days.

Other crypto users have a similar view:

Related
Mike Novogratz Slams Trump for Demanding $9 Mln in COVID-19 Stimulus Money from Harvard

Novogratz on stimulus checks, community says 'Bitcoin'

Novogratz has also commented on the recent US government policy regarding stimulus checks issued with president Trump’s image on them. The checks are for $1,200 for qualifying adult US citizens.

The hedge fund guru believes that three quarters of those ‘survival checks’ should be distributed among people who are younger than forty years old, the millennials. The reason for this, Novogratz explains, is that it will be their generation that will have to deal with the consequences of the current quantitative easing (QE) measures and pay all that stimulus money back when inflation and possibly a harder financial recession arrives in the future.

He tweets:

“There should be a law that 75% of the stimulus goes to people under the age of 40. They are going to be the ones that have to pay it back. This is inter-generational theft on a scale we haven’t seen before.”

His tweet provoked a mixed reaction as some rejected his idea and others agreed to it. Some people did not take the prospect of having to pay the QE back in the future seriously. A few people simply suggested buying Bitcoin.

Image via Twitter

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy