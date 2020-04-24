Bitcoin (BTC) Attracting New Investors Every Day Ahead of Halving: Mike Novogratz

Tweet-based article

Prominent Bitcoin investor and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz shares his joy about Bitcoin now seeing an inflow of investors every day ahead of the BTC halving in May

The next Bitcoin halving is to take place on May 18 and various bullish forecasts have been emerging as the market’s expectations towards this event are growing. Since the halving will decrease Bitcoin inflation, many expect traditional assets to be more inflationary afterward, such as gold (XAU).

Earlier this week, oil already proved its volatility buy crashing below zero.

Numerous reports say that the amount of Bitcoin investors is now rising at a stable pace. Mike Novogratz also spoke on this topic.

‘Bitcoin is making new friends every day. It’s happening’

The fund management guru and CEO of Galaxy Digital crypto bank Mike Novogratz has taken to Twitter to share his positive take on the growing amount of new BTC investors. It is clear that most likely his joy is to do with the approaching Bitcoin halving, which will take place in less than twenty days.

Other crypto users have a similar view:

Novogratz on stimulus checks, community says 'Bitcoin'

Novogratz has also commented on the recent US government policy regarding stimulus checks issued with president Trump’s image on them. The checks are for $1,200 for qualifying adult US citizens.

The hedge fund guru believes that three quarters of those ‘survival checks’ should be distributed among people who are younger than forty years old, the millennials. The reason for this, Novogratz explains, is that it will be their generation that will have to deal with the consequences of the current quantitative easing (QE) measures and pay all that stimulus money back when inflation and possibly a harder financial recession arrives in the future.

He tweets:

“There should be a law that 75% of the stimulus goes to people under the age of 40. They are going to be the ones that have to pay it back. This is inter-generational theft on a scale we haven’t seen before.”

His tweet provoked a mixed reaction as some rejected his idea and others agreed to it. Some people did not take the prospect of having to pay the QE back in the future seriously. A few people simply suggested buying Bitcoin.

