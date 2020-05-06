Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation Recovers From COVID-19. Is This Bullish?

It's hard to believe there is any economic process in 2020 that has already mitigated the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and is back on track. Willy Woo has found one

Bitcoin (BTC) whales, i.e. top wallets of the Bitcoin (BTC) network holding insane amounts of 1,000+ BTC each (more than $9M at press time) have demonstrated inspiring behavior amid the turbulent Q1, 2020.

Bullish indicator from whales

Seasoned trader and analyst Willy Woo posted a chart that demonstrates the correlation between the number of wallets that store 1,000+ BTC and the Bitcoin (BTC) price. He used data from top on-chain analytical team Glassnode.

#whalebreedingseason Whale population spotted increasing in the wild. They've been in solid accumulation mode since January unperturbed by the COVID crash. This is macro bullish.



Whales are entities holding 1000 BTC+, data by @glassnode pic.twitter.com/6HLFapIfNe — Willy Woo (@woonomic) May 6, 2020

According to the chart, the number of fat cats in Bitcoin (BTC) started a rally in mid-January, 2020. After the tremendous Crypto Black Thursday crash, whale accumulation stopped for a couple of days. But shortly after they regained momentum.

Mr. Woo even highlighted that Bitcoin (BTC) whale accumulation was 'unperturbed by the COVID crash', disregarding the mid-March stop. All in all, this setup looks 'macro bullish' for the well-known trader.

Accumulation or reaccumulation?

The concept of accumulation as the most influential process behind Bitcoin (BTC) price movements has been mentioned by numerous analysts and educationists. E.g., Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital believes that Bitcoin (BTC) was in an accumulation phase in Q4, 2019.

Based on this approach, he accurately predicted the painful Bitcoin (BTC) price drop of Q1, 2020 prior to the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.