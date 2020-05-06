BTC
Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulation Recovers From COVID-19. Is This Bullish?

News
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 12:20
  • Vladislav Sopov

    It's hard to believe there is any economic process in 2020 that has already mitigated the effect of the COVID-19 outbreak and is back on track. Willy Woo has found one

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Bitcoin (BTC) whales, i.e. top wallets of the Bitcoin (BTC) network holding insane amounts of 1,000+ BTC each (more than $9M at press time) have demonstrated inspiring behavior amid the turbulent Q1, 2020.

Bullish indicator from whales

Seasoned trader and analyst Willy Woo posted a chart that demonstrates the correlation between the number of wallets that store 1,000+ BTC and the Bitcoin (BTC) price. He used data from top on-chain analytical team Glassnode.

According to the chart, the number of fat cats in Bitcoin (BTC) started a rally in mid-January, 2020. After the tremendous Crypto Black Thursday crash, whale accumulation stopped for a couple of days. But shortly after they regained momentum.

Mr. Woo even highlighted that Bitcoin (BTC) whale accumulation was 'unperturbed by the COVID crash', disregarding the mid-March stop. All in all, this setup looks 'macro bullish' for the well-known trader.

Accumulation or reaccumulation?

The concept of accumulation as the most influential process behind Bitcoin (BTC) price movements has been mentioned by numerous analysts and educationists. E.g., Tuur Demeester of Adamant Capital believes that Bitcoin (BTC) was in an accumulation phase in Q4, 2019.

Must Read
Tuur Demeester Says Bitcoin Could Touch $5,000 Briefly - READ MORE

Based on this approach, he accurately predicted the painful Bitcoin (BTC) price drop of Q1, 2020 prior to the third Bitcoin (BTC) halving.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

