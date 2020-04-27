Bitcoin Advocate Tim Draper Names 'Huge' Mistake in COVID-19 Response

Billionaire Tim Draper says that the coronavirus is “a slightly higher than average” flu season for the U.S., making his case for reopening the economy
During an interview on CNBC’s "Squawk Alley,” venture capitalist and ardent Bitcoin cheerleader Tim Draper opined that the U.S. government had made a “huge” policy mistake by preventing Americans from developing herd immunity with nationwide shutdowns:

“If we don’t build our herd immunity, I don’t think that that’s healthy long-term for our society.”   

He went on explaining that only “at-risk” groups were benefiting from the lockdown but it didn't apply to “young and healthy” people. 

“We might have overreacted”

As reported by U.Today, the billionaire tweeted that the fear was worse than the virus itself on March 14, but he later conceded that locking down the country for two weeks had helped to flatten the curve. 

However, the daily cases are steadily declining, and COVID-19 is yet to surpass the 2017-18 flu season in terms of the number of deaths.  

Draper believes that the U.S. might have “overreacted” when it comes to the draconian stay-at-home orders. 

Getting back to business 

The COVID-19 crisis has pummeled the world’s biggest economy, with more than 25 mln Americans filing for unemployment in a little over one month.

American economist Kevin Hassett recently made a startling warning that the U.S. GDP could contract by up to 30 percent in Q2.

Draper argues that economic activity extends lives, and coronavirus has effectively “put a clamp” on it.

Georgia has already lifted some of its COVID-19 restrictions, with more states expected to follow.

