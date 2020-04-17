Bitcoin Active Supply Reaches 6-Month Low as BTC Halving Draws Nearer

Tweet-based article

Recent data shows that people have been reluctant to move their BTC over the past six months, perhaps, anticipating the approaching BTC halving

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The long-expected Bitcoin halvening (or halving) is expected to take place in mid-May. On May 12, to be exact. When this happens, miners’ rewards for generating new blocks will drop in half – from 12.5 BTC to 6.25 BTC per block.

This was programmed by Satoshi Nakamoto to make Bitcoin a deflationary cryptocurrency. Many believe that after the halving with the demand for BTC remaining stable, the fewer amount of coins produced by miners will make the price skyrocket.

Data provided by Glassnode shows that people are getting ready for this major event in the crypto sphere and on the BTC network in particular.

BTC active supply hits a 6-month low

The Glassnode agency reports that people have been reluctant to move Bitcoin out of their wallets lately. The figure regarding the 5y-7y BTC supply has dropped to a 6-month low of 1,127,509.287 today.

BTC realized cap reaches 6-month low

This report also confirms the fact that more crypto investors and holders have been moving their Bitcoin less actively over the past half-a-year.

The BTC realized cap is a metric that measures the market value of each BTC, taking into account the price on the day when it was last moved. According to Glassnode, the realized cap of Bitcoin moved on the chain over the past six months totals $101,305,490,541.69 (adding to the overall BTC market cap of $129,954,766,791).

Previously, this metric was measured on January 1.

Number of wallets with over 1,000 BTC drops

Another Glassnode chart shows that over the past three months the number of wallets holding more than 1,000 BTC has dropped by about one thousand. This could reflect the results of a recent major sell-off that took place on March 12-13. On these dates, the price of Bitcoin suffered a harsh drop from the $7,700 area, losing around $4,000 within a few hours.