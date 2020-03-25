Back
Binance CEO Explains Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Can Easily Reach $100,000

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 06:05
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) can easily reach a $2 trln market cap, according to Binance CEO

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, thinks that Bitcoin could reach a ‘modest’ $2 trln market cap without breaking a sweat as governments around the globe are ramping up money printing. If that’s the case, the price of one single coin will skyrocket to roughly $100,000. 

When trillions become routine 

CZ pointed to the fact that only a relatively small portion of buyers needed to push the coin’s market cap to the aforementioned $2 trln figure.

Indeed, this target doesn’t seem to be too far-fetched given that the coronavirus relief package in the U.S. alone is going to reach $6 trln. This is the biggest fiscal bomb in history that, according to Casa CTO Jameson Lopp, is worth 50 Bitcoin networks. 

The package includes $4 trln for boosting the lending power of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which recently extended its repo operations to $1 bln per day until the end of March.    

CZ is always bullish 

CZ constantly faces criticism because of his Bitcoin price predictions, which sometimes end up being extremely inaccurate. His recent tweet about Bitcoin not staying below $10,000 for much longer right on the verge of the 50 percent price crash is probably the most salient example. 

This explains why the $2 trln tweet was perceived as a short signal by many of his followers. However, CZ doesn’t care what the bears have to say about his predictions since he’s a self-proclaimed permabull.

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

EOS Worker Proposal Approved by Block Producers Despite Brendan Blumer Concerns. What's Next?

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:47
  • Vladislav Sopov

    The controversial EOS Worker Proposal announced by leading EOS block producers passed through its first stage of execution supported by numerous network participants

As reported by EOS Nation, a top-level EOS block producer, the new proposal has support from a 'strong consensus' of Eosians.

First level completed

Yesterday, EOS NAtion proudly announced that 34 block producers (both active and standby) approved the new EOS Worker Proposal. According to them, so far this is the 'strongest consensus reached on any EOS Mainnet proposal'.

The first multi-signature approval, executed yesterday, launched the eosio.wps system itself. This is an account that stores the funds required for new system operations. 

After the second multi-signature approval or MSIG execution, 50,000 EOS tokens will be transferred to the account from eosio.names. The third MSIG will deploy the Worker Proposal smart contract to the eosio.wps account.

Once the fourth approval is reached, the new proposal will re-consider the voting system in the whole network.

Controversial proposal

As previously reported by U.Today, with the new scheme, anyone is allowed to make a proposal for how the EOS blockchain should work for a small fee in EOS. Then, all block producers, both active and on stand-by, vote on the proposals (+1 point, -1 point, or zero points). A new proposal must score 20 points to pass. 

Brendan Blumer, CEO and co-founder of Block.one, outlined that:

Socially authorising the BP’s to direct token-holder funds into projects without a clear or measurable return of value is risky, and may open the door to corruption and external scrutiny

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

