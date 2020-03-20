Back
Binance CEO CZ Addresses His Failed Bitcoin (BTC) Price Predictions

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 06:08
  Alex Dovbnya

    CZ is not going to make bearish price predictions no matter how much you fume about this tweets

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, often faces criticism because of his bullish price predictions. Some even go as far as counter-trading them. 

However, CZ doesn't shy away from his tweets, claiming that one can 'easily' find all upticks that correlate with his bullish calls.  

Skin in the game 

Some of CZ's predictions came at the worst possible time. He tweeted that BTC wouldn't 'hang around' below $9,000 right one week before the top cryptocurrency plunged 48 percent in one day. In November, he claimed that BTC could skyrocket to $16,000, but that also was incredibly inaccurate.         

However, CZ is a staunch permabull, which is why you should never expect him to post bearish forecasts. Being a bear doesn't make any sense for someone who is at the helm of one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges. 

The Binance CEO once said that the BTC price could be 'super high' if exchanges could manipulate it.  

All-in on Bitcoin 

CZ famously sold his house Shanghai to make a huge BTC bet, which eventually paid off. He went from flipping burgers at McDonald's to becoming a billionaire. However, unlike some other representatives of the Bitcoin nouveau riche, he doesn't own houses, boats, or even Lambos. 

In his new tweet, CZ confirms that he only has about $500 in fiat. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price to Repeat December 2017 Moves: Here's Why

Fri, 03/20/2020 - 11:48
  Vladislav Sopov

    The two-day Bitcoin (BTC) price rally that has erased the March 12 sell-off losses turned Crypto Twitter sentiment bullish. Some numbers speak for themselves.

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Crypto Twitter analyst Ceteris Paribus claims that, based on data from top-level blockchain research team Messari Crypto, the ongoing surge doesn't look like a mediocre swing within a yo-yo market.

Blast from the past

According to Ceteris Paribus, it was the blessed days of December, 2017 when the Bitcoin (BTC) price demonstrated such rapid growth. Literally, March 20 is the second day in a row that the crypto king has excited its holders with double-digit gains.

According to numbers provided by Coingecko, in the period Ceteris Paribus mentioned, the price of the orange coin surged from $12,174 to $18,491 with more than 52% combined growth.

Today Bitcoin (BTC) may repeat its legendary run of December, 2017 if it manages to demonstrate double-digit gains for two days in a row
Image by Coingecko

However, for bulls to achieve this crucial milestone, Bitcoin (BTC) needs to close the daily candle above $6,802. At printing time it's trading at $6,700 on major spot exchanges after touching the $7,100 level in a one-minute candle.

Bulls breathless

It looks like 'halving' has been replaced with 'decoupling' as the main mantra of the bullish medium-term Bitcoin (BTC) narrative. This means that Bitcoin (BTC) simply needs to cease its correlation with major classic assets (stocks, oil, metals, etc.) to begin a new splendid rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) advocates considered it a hedge against market volatility, but it failed the test when the ongoing market crash hit. Additionally, some experts say that no asset is a safe haven in such a tremendous storm. 

#Bitcoin

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain.

