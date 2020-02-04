Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao Named Sphere That May 'See a Boost' Because of Coronavirus

While people worldwide are scared of the coronavirus, Crypto Twitter is trying to figure out which blokchain-based sector may profit from it. Changpeng Zhao has an answer

It goes without saying, how much the pharmaceuticals manufacturers might earn during the novel coronavirus outbreak - and how much the booking agents might lose. But what about the cryptocurrency sphere?

A new boost is in the cards?

Today, the famous crypto advocate from Twitter, Tommy Mustache, posted a photo of people playing casino games and wearig protective masks. It looks like it was taken somewhere in the Asia Pacific during the ongoing coronavirus epidemic (or pandemic?).

Must Read Expert Claims Bitcoin (BTC) Price Directly Linked to Number of Coronavirus Cases - READ MORE

Tommy Mustache supposed that they had better play online casinos or even blokchain-based casinos. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of the Binance cryptocurrencies ecosystem, agreed with this suggestion 200 per cent.

Thus, Changpeng Zhao supposes that the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak may faciliate the industry of online gaming. Maybe it was tweeted with a grain of salt, but shortly after his tweet, the situation unfolded differently.

The prediction comes true

Two hours ago, the CEO of Three Arrows Capital investment fund, Su Zhu, announced that, according to Bloomberg, every casino in Macau (the world gambling hub near China) is shut down due to the coronavirus outbreak. All operations have been ceased for 15 days.

So, the novel deadly disease may make online and blockchain applications the last refuge for gambling enthusiasts.