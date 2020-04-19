Billionaire Tim Draper Posts His COVID-19 Statement Censored by Bloomberg

Billionaire Tim Draper criticizes Bloomberg for not publishing his statement about Americans getting back to work

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org

According to venture capitalist and vocal Bitcoin advocate Tim Draper, Bloomberg never published his take on the reopening of the U.S. economy, which apparently didn't fit the narrative of the mainstream media.

The billionaire claims that the U.S. has to 'get back to work' while praising President Donald Trump for decentralizing the decision-making process by putting state governments in charge.

Trump takes a stand against lockdowns

On Apr. 16, the Trump administration revealed guidelines that define a three-phase approach to restarting the economy that has taken a hammering due to the coronavirus. States that record a streak of declines in COVID-19 cases for two weeks in a row can start re-opening some businesses, including cinemas and gyms, before moving to larger venues such as schools and football stadiums.

Despite the hands-off guidelines, Trump took to Twitter to urge the governments of Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia to "liberate" their citizens on Apr. 17. These are three swing states with Democratic governors that will be pivotal for the POTUS to win in November.

Draper is on the same page

As reported by U.Today, Draper was an early opponent of mass shutdowns. In mid-March, he posted a controversial tweet that 'the fear was worse than the virus' itself. He predicted that the coronavirus-induced economic crisis would kill more people than the pandemic itself.

As explained by Coinbase CTO Balaji S. Srinivasan, COVID-19 could create a crippling domino effect of different crises, including the fallout of the European Union.