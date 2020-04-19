Billionaire Tim Draper Posts His COVID-19 Statement Censored by Bloomberg

News
Sun, 04/19/2020 - 08:48
Alex Dovbnya
Billionaire Tim Draper criticizes Bloomberg for not publishing his statement about Americans getting back to work
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

According to venture capitalist and vocal Bitcoin advocate Tim Draper, Bloomberg never published his take on the reopening of the U.S. economy, which apparently didn't fit the narrative of the mainstream media. 

The billionaire claims that the U.S. has to 'get back to work' while praising President Donald Trump for decentralizing the decision-making process by putting state governments in charge.   

Related
Will Bitcoin (BTC) Survive Coronavirus Crisis? Here's What Billionaire Tim Draper Has to Say

Trump takes a stand against lockdowns  

On Apr. 16, the Trump administration revealed guidelines that define a three-phase approach to restarting the economy that has taken a hammering due to the coronavirus. States that record a streak of declines in COVID-19 cases for two weeks in a row can start re-opening some businesses, including cinemas and gyms, before moving to larger venues such as schools and football stadiums.  

Despite the hands-off guidelines, Trump took to Twitter to urge the governments of Minnesota, Michigan, and Virginia to "liberate" their citizens on Apr. 17. These are three swing states with Democratic governors that will be pivotal for the POTUS to win in November.    

Related
Billionaire Tim Draper Explains Why People Will Move Toward Bitcoin After COVID-19 Crisis

Draper is on the same page

As reported by U.Today, Draper was an early opponent of mass shutdowns. In mid-March, he posted a controversial tweet that 'the fear was worse than the virus' itself. He predicted that the coronavirus-induced economic crisis would kill more people than the pandemic itself. 

As explained by Coinbase CTO Balaji S. Srinivasan, COVID-19 could create a crippling domino effect of different crises, including the fallout of the European Union.    

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

TOP-20 Cryptocurrency and Bitcoin (BTC) Wallets in 2020
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 15‌ ‌Best‌ ‌Crypto‌ ‌Lending‌ ‌and‌ ‌Bitcoin‌ ‌Loan‌ ‌Websites‌ ‌for ‌2020‌
Bitcoin (BTC) Reaches Its Lowest Level Against Gold (XAU) in Four Years. Here's What It Means
British TV Star Rylan Clark-Neal Gets Involved in Bitcoin (BTC) Scam. Read His Full Statement
Bitcoin (BTC) Price May Skyrocket Right After Halving, Investor Foresees 'No Selling Pressure'
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy