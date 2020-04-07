U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Billionaire Tim Draper Explains Why People Will Move Toward Bitcoin After COVID-19 Crisis

News
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 06:05
Alex Dovbnya
Tim Draper is convinced that 'draconian' lockdowns and money printing initiated by world governments could push people toward Bitcoin
Cover image via www.instagram.com
Contents
Put your crypto to work
10
BTC
  • $68.96

    Interest per week

  • $3585.7

    Interest per year

  • 4.15%

    Interest rate

Join Now!

Prominent venture capitalist Tim Draper thinks that world governments printing money to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic could make people flock to Bitcoin (BTC) once the dust settles, according to his new interview.     

Draper expects that geographical boundaries will stop making much sense, which will spur the adoption of the frictionless cryptocurrency.  

Related
Cash Is King During COVID-19 Crisis, but Bitcoin (BTC) Is Next in Line to Throne: Mark Yusko

The fear could be worse than the virus

As reported by U.Today, the billionaire investor appeared under fire after tweeting that shutting down entire economies would lead to more deaths than the virus itself. His message, which was also channeled by 'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver, didn't sit well with those who were concerned about the sharpening curve of the pandemic. 

In his latest interview, Draper doubled down on his earlier tweet, claiming that governments could be overreaching with their draconian measures.

As of now, almost four billion people around the globe are under lockdown to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.  

Related
Elon Musk Says He Sees Cryptocurrencies as Replacement for Cash

Bitcoin instead of money printing 

The venture capitalist pointed to the fact that the same governments that basically 'tanked' the world economy were going to top up monetary stimulus to save it. The U.S. Federal Reserve recently initiated unlimited quantitative easing to shore up the virus-hit economy.  

'And then they are gonna be printing all this money to try to get the economy back after they've basically tanked it. And now, trying to get it back, they are going to flood it with a bunch of money, and that money is going to be worth less, and less, and less,' Draper said.

This, according to Draper, will make people question whether they want dollars or BTC. 

Earlier, he opined that crypto, not world governments, would save the day after this crisis. Meanwhile, Mike Novogratz of Galaxy Digital predicted that 2020 could be the year of Bitcoin

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Almost 180 Mln XRP Wired as Ripple Sees ODL Payment Volume Surge
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Expected to Decline Unless It Hits $10,000 Soon
Peter Schiff Goes on Furious Rant Against Bitcoin as BTC Price Surpasses $7,400