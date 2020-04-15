Bill Gates Slams President Trump For Standing in Way of Fighting COVID-19: Details

Tweet-based article

Bill Gates criticizes Donald Trump for suspending funding for one of the major organizations that can help defeat COVID-19

After being criticized for an alleged self-interest in the creation of a COVID-19 vaccine that is currently being trialed on human patients, Bill Gates is now slamming President Donald Trump for halting state funding of the World Health Organization (the WHO). He did not give any names in his tweet, though the ‘recipient’ of the message is clear.

The WHO being ‘too pro-China’

The head of the US government, Donald Trump, announced on Tuesday that America will be halting its annual payments totaling $400-$500 mln to the WHO while a review is taking place. The goal of the review is to assess the WHO’s "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."

Gates criticizes Trump on Twitter

The world’s richest entrepreneur and philanthropist, the founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, has taken to Twitter to express his concern regarding yesterday’s statement from Donald Trump regarding the World Health Organization after accusing it of having too much trust in China regarding resolving the prompt spread of COVID-19.

Gates tweeted that, to suspend funding to the World Health Organization right now, while COVID-19 is still on the loose, is very dangerous. The Microsoft founder stated that the WHO is slowing down the pandemic’s spread and that no other body can replace it.

Robert Kiyosaki bashes Gates for COVID-19 vaccine

As earlier reported by U.Today, the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author, Robert Kiyosaki, slammed Bill Gates hard, accusing him of intending on making trillions on the COVID-19 vaccine if he tries to make the vaccination obligatory at the legislative level in the near future.

Kiyosaki claimed that the coronavirus vaccine could become a new gold for the Microsoft founder, and that he may want to force the injections upon average people all over the world.