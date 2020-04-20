Bigger Bitcoin (BTC) Price Move 'Right on the Horizon': Jim Wyckoff

News
Mon, 04/20/2020 - 14:21
Alex Dovbnya
Market analyst Jim Wyckoff believes that Bitcoin bulls are still in control of the market
Cover image via twitter.com
Contents

Kitco's market analyst Jim Wyckoff is unfazed by Bitcoin's sluggish price action. 

In his latest analytical piece, Wyckoff says that BTC remains in an uptrend. 

image by kitco.com

A huge move is coming 

Bitcoin has been range-bound for the past few days. Normally, such periods of subdued volatility are followed by major price moves in either direction.  

Wyckoff assumes that this is going to be the case this time around as well, and the bulls might find themselves in the driver's seat.  

"A price uptrend is still in place on the daily chart and bulls have the overall near-term technical advantage," Wyckoff wrote.     

BTC slides with stocks 

Earlier today, U.Today reported that trader Scott Melker expected the BTC price to touch the $7,500 price mark this year.

However, due to Bitcoin's failure to make a convincing move, the dispersion of analysts' predictions remains rather high. The fact that Bitcoin follows other macro assets doesn't support the bullish narrative.   

At press time, BTC is trading at $7,035 after sliding more than one percent together with U.S. stock futures. 

All major U.S. stock indexes are currently in the red after the oil price collapsed nearly 40 percent (its biggest daily drop ever). 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

