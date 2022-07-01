Big Eyes (BIG), Ether (ETH): Seeking Coins To Watch In Q3, 2022

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum (ETH) has been the leader of alt-coins since 2018, three years after its initial release date. It has stayed at the forefront of crypto ever since. Its unique upgrades and popular blockchain technology have cemented its place as a crypto giant for the foreseeable.

Big Eyes (BIG) is a meme token gaining popularity for its distinctive ecosystem and lucrative rewards system bequeathed to its community. Straying from the popular dog theme of meme tokens, Big Eyes is based on a cute anime cat that aims to nuzzle its way into the hearts and minds of the public.

No lies with Big Eyes (BIG)

Big Eyes is the mascot for the platform, and BIG is the utility token. A backstory illustrating the rise of this meme token exists. Social media platforms, as well as comic books, intend to develop and expand the character across media channels. Opening the door to stars of social media to support this adorable mascot. A domino effect of influence aiding this big eyed kitten to gain further popularity among followers.

Big Eyes (BIG) offers a unique taxing system on their NFTs. It has a 10% tax, 4% is distributed to the original seller, 5% to holders, and 1% to charity. Big Eyes aims to have NFT collections in the top ten, with NFT events occurring each season.

Several unique features comprise the Big Eyes (BIG) ecosystem. 90% of the tokens will be available at launch, with the other 10% split evenly between a marketing wallet and donations to charity.

Charity is a huge part of the Big Eyes platform. It believes that to see the ecosystem of Big Eyes succeed, you need to look after the ecosystem of Earth- “Eco for Eco”. As a result of this, 5% of its tokens go to ocean sanctuaries.

Ethereum (ETH) 2.0 merge on cards

Ethereum (ETH), as mentioned previously, is the captain of alt-coins. It provides a blockchain used by over 5000 ERC-20-compatible tokens. This mammoth platform isn’t planning on going anywhere anytime soon.

Ethereum (ETH) currently uses a Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, which results in slower transaction speeds for the platform. Ethereum 2.0 will see it switch to a Proof-of-Stake model, bringing a myriad of upgrades to the platform and the environment.

An increase from 30 transactions per second to1000 through the implementation of shard chains is also due. The new upgrade will have a minimum of 16,000 validators, increasing the security of the network exponentially. Also, the switch to Proof-of-Stake is brilliant for the environment and will decrease Ethereum’s carbon footprint by 99.95%.

The upgrade is being released in phases, with the last planned for late 2022. When it does launch, its users will be able to stake their coins, opening opportunities for passive income.

Ethereum (ETH) offers unique services for its users to take advantage of. With the Ethereum 2.0 merge being fully integrated next year, now could be the time to hold tokens, to either stake or watch escalate in value if and when the popularity of Ethereum grows next year. It may even challenge Bitcoin (BTC).

Big Eyes (BIG) is the meme token to watch, unlikely to require its 9 lives to succeed. The innovative platform utilises its cute mascot to gain a loyal community which is vital for the success of any meme token. Its mantra - “Small paw prints lead to giant leaps”. A feline future is about to purr to life.

