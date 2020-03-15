Back
Best Reason to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now Revealed by Analyst

📰 News
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 10:59
  • Alex Dovbnya

    The upcoming exodus of miners could be the best time to buy Bitcoin (BTC), according to Capriole’s Charles Edwards

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

While traders are trying to figure out whether or not Bitcoin has already bottomed out, Charles Edwards of Capriole notes that the cryptocurrency is on the verge of flashing a rare ‘ribbon’ crossover. 

Historically, it has been a powerful indicator that occurs during miner capitulations and precedes enormous gains.  

The most bullish indicator

As explained by Edwards, such crossovers occur when Bitcoin’s mining difficulty, which is updated roughly every two weeks, cannot catch up with the falling hashrate. 

The hash ribbon indicator has proven to be a reliable way of buying the bottom of every major correction. For instance, those who bought in January 2019 could have made a 285 percent return on their investment. Moreover, you could have increased your holdings by nearly 7,000 percent by buying BTC in January 2015.

Another miner capitulation? 

With Bitcoin (BTC) changing hands just above $5,400, many miners are calling it quits. As reported by U.Today, Edwards expects the coin’s hash rare to start dropping soon. Crypto analyst Mati Greenspan calmed investors that it will simply allow new players to enter the market. 

However, the halving, which will happen in fewer than 60 days, will most likely result in yet another wave of miner capitulation given that BTC has to trade above $15,000 for them to break even.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Cryptocurrency Mining

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) to Be Fine, Fallout Not Even Begun: Trader Scott Melker

📰 News
Sun, 03/15/2020 - 14:05
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Average crypto holders may not be those affected worst by the ongoing market crash. Seasoned trader and advisor Scott Melker explains what it means for the whole sector

Cover image via www.asktraders.com
Contents

Despite the huge losses cryptocurrency owners have beared, for the industry as a whole, the recent carnage has resulted only in a loss of trust in DeFi and strengthened criticism of crypto derivatives platforms. Trader and analyst Scott Melker believes that the current state is far from its worst.

Massive dysfunction exposed

According to Mr. Melker, we need to brace ourselves for the vanishing of crypto exchanges and blockchain services very soon. This could be a consequence of the overall immaturity of the crypto sector. 

This process could be cathartic for the blockchain industry, which will weed out weak and useless products. Meanwhile, other companies will benefit from the tough times. Mr. Melker is sure that:

Blockchain is the future. The few great companies and projects should and will rise to the top. 

Bitcoin (BTC) will be fine

Cryptocurrency prices, first and foremost - the price of the orange coin - is what the global community is worried about right now. Many analysts are trying to figure out whether the bottom is in.

Mr. Melker is sure that it's too early for detailed price predictions. According to him, we're in an area of huge volatility as 'people will continue to pump and dump them'.

Nevertheless, he has no doubts about the future of the flagship blockchain: 'Bitcoin will be fine'.

At print time, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading at $5,555 on Binance, having won back almost 50% of Thursday's losses.

#Bitcoin

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

