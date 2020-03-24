Back
U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.

Best Reason to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Now Revealed by Mike Novogratz

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 14:25
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Alex Dovbnya

    Bitcoin (BTC) could follow gold’s suit by recording huge gains during the upcoming recession, according to Mike Novogratz

Cover image via www.bloomberg.com
Contents

Mike Novogratz, the CEO of crypto bank Galaxy Digital, believes that Bitcoin (BTC) could follow gold and witness a major price rally. Despite its recent gains, BTC is yet to recover from the May 12 flash-crash.   

Must Read
2020 Could Be Bitcoin's (BTC) Year. Mike Novogratz Reveals Main Reason Why - READ MORE

Everything is rallying  

Gold has just witnessed a stunning V-shaped recovery after the U.S. Federal Reserve made an aggressive effort to shore up the economy with open-ended QE. On March 24, the lustrous metal once again surged above its make-it-or-break-it level of $1,600 per ounce. 

The Fed’s unprecedented announcement didn’t go unnoticed by Bitcoin investors -- the cryptocurrency surged by almost 14 percent on the news. However, unlike gold, BTC is still down six percent this year.

With the Dow surging by more than 1,100 basis points, this could be another strong day for crypto.

Must Read
Trading Legend Peter Brandt Spots Ugly Bitcoin Price Pattern. Can BTC Collapse to $2K? - READ MORE

Bitcoin’s time is yet to come 

It is worth noting that Novogratz believes that gold can go much higher, and BTC could follow suit. Both of these assets are driven by the same thesis -- hedging against the economic mayhem. 

Both Bitcoin and gold hit the rocks during the coronavirus-driven sell-off. However, as explained by BlockTowerCapital Ari Paul, they could resume their bullish trend once this liquidity crisis is over. This is exactly what happened during the 2008 GFC.

After all, according to Novogratz, central banks going on a money-printing spree is the single most bullish thing for Bitcoin. 

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Mike Novogratz

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details

ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details
Tezos (XTZ) Gets Listed on Poloniex. Price Boost Incoming?

Tezos (XTZ) Gets Listed on Poloniex. Price Boost Incoming?
XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details

📰 News
Tue, 03/24/2020 - 18:00
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Vladislav Sopov

    When market volatility spikes, stablecoin-settled perpetual contracts can be a hedge againist potential losses. ByBit adds USDT-backed contracts to its range of products

Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

With USDT perpetual contracts, the United States Dollar Tether (USDT) is used as both the quote and settlement currency.

Denominated in stablecoin

According to a press release shared with U.Today, the new line of perpetual contracts will enable two-way trading, i.e. allow traders to open long and short positions at the same time with different leverage.

That said, USDT perpetual contracts will replicate spot markets trading but with leverage options. This novelty also upgrades the cross-margin trading toolkit. Cross-margin allows unrealized profits and losses sitting on the account to be deployed as a top-up margin for other positions and even across other contracts.

E.g., the profit from a BTC-USDT contract can be used to fuel an ETH-USDT contract opened by the same trader. Thus, stablecoins make the trader experience seamless.

Extra features for safe trading

Alongside that, more trading toolkit options have been added. First of all, a Take-Profit/Stop-Loss (TP/SL) setting can now be found within the order placement window. A trader can now set both a TP and an SL directly when placing an order.

Must Read
Delta Exchange, ByBit, FTX: Unbiased Analysis of Crypto Derivatives Exchanges - READ MORE

Also, margin setting requirements have been adjusted. Now, the requirements are significantly lower and much more customizable. Furthermore, traders can now participate in a shared insurance fund to offset the risk of liquidation.

#Bitcoin Derivatives

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Cloud miningPromo

IQ Mining
Monthly Giveaway
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details

ByBit Crypto Derivatives Platform Launches USDT Contracts: Details
Tezos (XTZ) Gets Listed on Poloniex. Price Boost Incoming?

Tezos (XTZ) Gets Listed on Poloniex. Price Boost Incoming?
XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?

XRP Price Remains Under Bearish Pressure. Will Bulls Save the Day?