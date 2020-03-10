BCH, BSV, LTC Price Prediction - Can Altcoins Resist Ongoing Bear Pressure?

Original U.Today article

Are there any indications of short-term growth for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin SV (BSV), and Litecoin (LTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market still hasn't been able to recover from the recent dump. All of the top 10 coins remain in the red zone. The biggest loser is currently Ethereum (ETH), whose rate has dropped by almost 4% over the past day.

The key information for Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC), and Bitcoin SV (BSV) is as follows.

Name Ticker Market Cap Price Volume (24h) Change (24h) Bitcoin Cash BCH $4 903 313 315 $267.61 $4 701 792 913 -3.57% Litecoin LTC $3 194 735 574 $49.72 $4 311 025 032 -1.59% Bitcoin SV BSV $3 576 027 152 $195.20 $2 120 106 237 -2.85%

BCH/USD

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is one of the altcoins that has suffered greatly from the ongoing price drop. The rate of the coin has fallen by 3.10% in the past day.

On the 4H chart, the fall has not yet ended as trading volume remains low. However, we can consider the current situation to be a correction of the recent dump. Respectively, a more likely projection is a slight correction and growth to the nearest resistance at $280. Moreover, there is a bullish divergence on the RSI indicator.

Bitcoin Cash is trading at $268.70 at press time.

BSV/USD

Another Bitcoin (BTC) fork continues facing a decline. The Bitcoin SV (BSV) rate has fallen by 2.47% over the past 24 hours.

Analyzing the 4H time frame, it has not yet reached the bottom. From a technical point of view, the trading patterns are similar to that of Bitcoin Cash (BCH). In this case, traders can expect growth to the basic line of the Bollinger Band indicator in the upcoming days. However, that should be considered as a correction of the fall but not the start of a bullish trend.

Bitcoin SV is trading at $195.78 at press time.

LTC/USD

'Digital silver' is showing the best price dynamics compared to Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Bitcoin SV (BSV). The Litecoin (LTC) rate has dropped by only 1.48%.

The drop has stopped at the $47 zone. Before falling deeper, the coin is likely to remain in the $50-$52 range. Such a statement is supported by the low liquidity at the current zone and the oversold status of Litecoin (LTC).

Must Read Litecoin (LTC) Price May Hit $77.50 after Forming Inverse Head and Shoulders - READ MORE

All in all, buyers might reach said area in the nearest days.

Litecoin is trading at $49.55 at press time.