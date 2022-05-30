Battle the Bear: How Gnox (GNOX) Aims to Combat Unfavorable Market Conditions

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

It’s hard to hear sometimes, but let’s face it. Most investors lose money, especially in the altcoin market. While a select few have the experience (or luck) required to capture the life-changing gains of the last alt-coin season, most have lost their money.

What do successful traders have in common that most traders don’t have? The answer is simple. Education and experience in trading and investing.

The problem with trying to predict when the bear will awaken or the bull will charge is that volatile assets tend to zig when you expect them to zag and zag when you expect them to zig. If you’re not familiar with the idea of risk management, you can lose your entire bankroll pretty quickly.

Investing for the long haul, say ten years or longer, is much simpler than trying to time the market. However, you have to be able to stand up to some massive blows to the stomach during bear markets. And in the long run, your returns will just be average, not great.

Ads

So what’s an eager crypto investor to do? The answer, of course, is to delegate your operations on the market to professionals — better yet, a team of professionals.

Gnox introduces “yield farming as a service”

In just a few short years, the practice of yield farming has exploded. The idea is holders of cryptocurrencies can stake their crypto assets with guaranteed yields. However, as we’ve seen recently, the risks are real. Even when investing in stablecoins, investors need to spread their risk around to several DeFi platforms. And that takes research. And research takes time.

Gnox has come up with the idea of using tokens for offering financial management services. Here’s how it works:

Gnox has developed a token on the Binance Smart Chain called, appropriately, GNOX. Funds raised from the sale of GNOX tokens are added to a treasury and then invested into a diversified portfolio of tokens used for yield farming and similar opportunities.

All of the decisions on which the investments are made are put in the hands of a team of experienced DeFi and yield farming experts who have the knowledge and the time to find and exploit several DeFi opportunities.

A big difference between this and traditional financial management firms is that all gains are shared proportionally amongst holders of the GNOX token. Everyone shares the same rewards.

Furthermore, the token is designed to benefit early adopters and hodlers. With every purchase of GNOX token, 1% of the transaction is distributed among all holders every 60 minutes. That’s not 1% of the transaction fees, that’s 1% of the transaction amount.

GNOX token is currently in pre-sale

While the platform doesn’t officially launch until Q3 of this year, an ICO (initial coin offering) is underway. More than half of the token supply has been set aside for the presale.

We can’t give you investment advice. Let it suffice to say that even in the worst bear markets there are ways to reduce potential losses such by holding stablecoins and redistributing them on staking platforms and liquidity pools. However, first, you have to find several good opportunities, and then you need to hover over them like a month hen.

The team of professionals at Gnox does. That’s the beauty of this concept.

Learn more about Gnox: