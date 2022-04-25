AMC Starts Accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) while Mushe (XMU) Token Gains Traction

Sponsored
Mon, 04/25/2022 - 10:33
article image
Guest Author
Mushe (XMU) becomes increasingly popular among crypto experts and enthusiasts
AMC Starts Accepting Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) while Mushe (XMU) Token Gains Traction
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Leading movie theater chain AMC has recently decided to accept Dogecoin (Doge) and Shiba Inu (Shib) payments via its mobile app for customers ordering tickets to see their favorite films. The company's willingness to make such a move comes as no surprise to many because the American Multi-Cinema has accepted Ethereum, Bitcoin, and several other cryptocurrency coins as a payment method for quite some time.

As cryptocurrencies become more mainstream, other businesses will likely follow suit, accepting these tokens as payment for products and services provided worldwide. In addition to accepting digital currency from customers using the mobile app to purchase their tickets, AMC has also taken the initiative to launch its own NFTs. The idea behind these innovative NFTs is to provide loyal customers and movie enthusiasts with technologically advanced opportunities to own digital assets that can increase in value at any moment.

Meanwhile, a next-gen DeFi asset Mushe (XMU), the decentralized token that encourages peer-to-peer interactions, becomes increasingly popular among crypto experts and enthusiasts. The team behind the token continues to share the exciting details surrounding it while building a strong and solid community full of members participating in the pre-sales and looking forward to the official release of the tokens on July 4th, 2022. 

Mushe
Source: freepik.com

Mushe (XMU) makes it easy for anyone to get into crypto, by removing many barriers to entry that some may typically experience. As a more futuristic token with significantly lower fees crypto enthusiast will be excited to see that Mushe will run on Constellations Hypergraph providing the safest and most secure experience for those ready to embark on the exciting Mushe World journey.

Mushe have announced some exciting upcoming projects such as MusheVerse its metaverse offering and Mushe Swap, a decentralized exchange that will allow cross chain currency swaps. Perhaps the most intriguing announcement is the plans to partner with a digital baking app to allow customers to move their money between fiat and cryptocurrencies seamlessly in the Mushe Wallet app. Alongside the wallet customers will be given the option to apply for prepaid cards which will allow them to use their crypto tokens to purchase products and services from millions of different merchants worldwide.

Mushe Token may be relatively new to the crypto world but it is quickly gaining traction and garnering the attention of big-time investors and organizations interested in partnerships.

Learn More About Mushe (XMU)

Official Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Presale Registration: https://portal.mushe.world/sign-up

Telegram: https://t.me/MusheWorldXMU

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Mushe_World/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Mushe_World

#Mushe
article image
About the author
Guest Author

A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

related image SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/25/2022 - 16:36
SHIB Army Can Now Generate Passive Income, Ripple Helps Move 512 Million XRP, Ripple Case Resolution to Come in 2023: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
04/25/2022 - 16:11
El Salvador's Bitcoin Experiment Is Big Failure, Study Shows
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu to $0.001: Here Are Two Potential Reasons for SHIB's Next Price Move
04/25/2022 - 15:59
Shiba Inu to $0.001: Here Are Two Potential Reasons for SHIB's Next Price Move
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide