Almost 300 Mln XRP Moved in Lump Sums as XRP Price Hits $0.23

A mammoth-sized amount of XRP was transferred by the world’s major exchanges as investors watched the XRP price hit $0.23, rising more than six percent

After Bitcoin stepped over the $9,000 resistance earlier today and went a little higher, the other top cryptocurrencies followed suit. XRP started growing on Wednesday, along with BTC, and surged from $0.21 to $0.23.

By now, however, Ripple’s XRP has rolled back a little and is changing hands at $0.2276.

Meanwhile, several dragon-sized lumps of XRP have been moved between major crypto exchanges and anonymous wallets, totaling 299.9 mln XRP. This is $68,091,775.

Looks like XRP whales have awakened and more people driven by the FOMO are trying to jump on this crypto bandwagon.

Almost 300 mln XRP gets going

The XRPL Monitor has spotted twelve transactions, half of which are massive ones (bearing 90 mln, 55 mln, 30 mln XRP, etc.), totalling 299.9 mln XRP.

The transfers were made by crypto wallets with unregistered owners, as well as major crypto exchanges, such as Bitstamp, Bithumb, Bitbank, etc.

Crypto whales have made the biggest transaction here – 99 mln XRP, as well as a few other large ones.

XRP heading for $0.30

On Wednesday, Dutch-based crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe posted his take on XRP price prospects. He doubled down on his previous prediction of XRP heading for 3,300 Satoshis ($0.30).

Meanwhile, some other traders expect the third largest currency to rise as high as $0.40 in the near future if a certain condition is met.