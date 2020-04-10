All XRP Liquidity Indexes Reach New Highs. Is COVID-19 Crisis Driving This Growth?

All three XRP liquidity indexes reach new highs, with the Mexican payment corridor surging by nearly 170 percent

All three XRP indexes (XRP/PHP, XRP/AUD, and XRP/MXN) have recently reached new daily highs with only 17 percent of available data.

Their volumes have almost doubled within the past month as Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution for cross-border payments is picking up steam.

All three XRP corridors can't catch a break

The XRP/MXN liquidity index, which recently hit an all-time high of 26.7 mln XRP, has so far increased by nearly 170 percent this year. Ripple and MoneyGram launched ODL in Mexico with the help of Bitso, the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange, last year.

The other two widely-tracked payment corridors to the Philippines and Australia are yet to boast such huge numbers, but they appear to be on the same growth trajectory.

COVID-19 drives demand for XRP

Notably, all three indexes started seeing surging volumes in late March when the COVID-19 crisis reached its tipping point.

Almost four billion people remain under lockdown, which drives demand for fast cross-border payments. With Easter around the corner, migrant workers have to send money back home.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple transitioned to remote work due to the crisis, but its CEO Brad Garlinghouse claimed the company would continue supporting its customers at this critical time.