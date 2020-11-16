After Being Charged with Securities Fraud, This Man Now Illegally Mines Crypto

Colorado-based entrepreneur Tyler Tysdal and his company, Titlecard Capital Group, have been sued for installing mining equipment at a leased property, according to a report by Denver-based news outlet BusinessDen.



The suit was filed by real estate development company Focus Property Group earlier this November. The group owns the $10 mln Greenwood Village building.

The building became too hot for tenants

The Harvard graduate allegedly went against the stipulations outlined in the lease agreement by installing "computer servers" in a building dedicated to renting out office space. Focus claims it did not consent to having mining machines installed on its premises:

Upon information and belief, tenant is using the server farm in the premises in order to conduct a cryptocurrency mining operation in the premises...The server farm installed by tenant in the premises, and tenant’s conduct of a cryptocurrency mining operation, are not general office use of the premises.

The stealth mining farm put the building's air conditioning system under severe pressure, causing other tenants to suffer from increased temperatures.

Image by businessden.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum are based on the proof of work (PoW) consensus algorithm that requires a huge amount of electricity in order to solve complex mathematical tasks.

Tysdal's equipment also hiked Focus's power bill by $1,400 since his mining operation was basically leeching electricity off the landlord.

The allure of mining cryptocurrency with free electricity is too tempting for those who are willing to overstep legal boundaries. As reported by U.Today, an illicit mining farm was discovered last month at an Italian airport, while Russian nuclear scientists were famously arrested in 2018 for attempting to mine Bitcoin with supercomputers.





The lease case has been settled

The report states that the parties have already resolved their dispute, and the lease case was about to be dismissed. It is not clear what kind of compensation Focus is going to receive.

Last September, Tysdal paid a $1 mln fine to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after being charged with defrauding investors—which included such prominent names as former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Carson Palmer.