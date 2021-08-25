Afghan Computer Engineer, Who Wanted to Mine Bitcoin and Ethereum, Flees Taliban, Gets Arrested in Turkey

A computer engineer from Afghanistan, who planned to start mining Bitcoin and Ethereum, was forced to flee the country on foot and was arrested by the Turkish police

Reuters has shared the story of someone named Muhammad Ali from Afghanistan, in his 20s, who wanted to set up his Bitcoin and Ethereum mining business after studying computer science.

After the Taliban took over the country, Ali chose to flee as he knew the Taliban is likely to ban the Internet and would not allow him to mine crypto or even own a smartphone with a camera.

Forced to flee through Iran and Turkey, evading border guards

Ali talked to Reuters, explaining the reasons that forced him and other refugees to leave Afghanistan and seek a better life in countries where the Internet and modern technologies are not believed to be evil and banned.

At the moment, numerous migrants from Afghanistan are trying to use Turkey as a staging ground for reaching European countries. In addition, Turkey has already sheltered four million refugees from Syria. Therefore, it is increasing security on its borders, including the one with Iran. Some refuge seekers from Afghanistan are trying to get into Turkey through that country, and some have managed to do so, evading border guards.

Ali found shelter in a drainage tunnel near Turkey's eastern Bitlis province. He told Reuters he was waiting for transport to head to the West and wanted to reach Europe. With him were another 50 people taking shelter in that tunnel.

Failed hopes for building crypto mining business

Muhammad Ali had studied computer science in Afghanistan and also taught web design. Apart from that, he had a YouTube channel, where, among other topics, he taught people how to make money online.

He planned to launch a mining farm to mine Bitcoin and Ethereum. However, he said that after the taking power, the Taliban would prohibit the Internet and not even allow the ownership of smartphones with a camera. The Taliban is against technologies and conveniences that are normal parts of life in Western countries—movie theaters, TV shows, etc. They even allow only religious Muslim music, banning all other live performances and recordings.

A day after Ali talked to Reuters, Reuters received a text message from him saying that he had been detained by the Turkish police.