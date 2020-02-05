Active XRP Investor Says Novogratz Was Bluffing Saying XRP Would Underperform Again This Year

As reported by CoinDesk, during the TD Ameritrade National LINC 2020 conference, Mike Novogratz (the head of Galaxy Digital) stated that Ripple’s XRP would ‘underperform this year again’.
He said it in a closed session, however, CoinDesk managed to access a recording from one of the participants.
Commenting on that piece of news, Eric Dadoun, an early stage startup investor and an obvious XRP proponent, said that perhaps Mike Novogratz did not mean exactly what he said or had something else on his mind.
The thing is that Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital is a Ripple investor. However, he believes that XRP will again underperform this year.
This is what Dadoun tweeted about this:
Anyone taking this seriously has lost the plot.
His fund is a large investor in #Ripple. I’m not saying he is manipulating but he isn't stupid and discrediting the asset that his major portfolio piece is building around likely isn’t all there is to the story.