Active XRP Investor Says Novogratz Was Bluffing Saying XRP Would Underperform Again This Year

Head of Galaxy Digital believes that XRP will fail to perform well this year, however, a startup investor and an XRP lover says Novogratz was misunderstood

As reported by CoinDesk, during the TD Ameritrade National LINC 2020 conference, Mike Novogratz (the head of Galaxy Digital) stated that Ripple’s XRP would ‘underperform this year again’.

He said it in a closed session, however, CoinDesk managed to access a recording from one of the participants.

Commenting on that piece of news, Eric Dadoun, an early stage startup investor and an obvious XRP proponent, said that perhaps Mike Novogratz did not mean exactly what he said or had something else on his mind.

The thing is that Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital is a Ripple investor. However, he believes that XRP will again underperform this year.

This is what Dadoun tweeted about this: