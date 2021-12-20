AAX Exchange Provides Expansion Plan and Strategy Update to Its Community

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The AAX digital assets exchange powered by LSEG technology has released its plans for future expansion and its growth strategy for the year 2022. The company provided an update for the community and then outlined the project's future.

Announcement details

AAX is offering a full suite of solutions for traders and investors, including NFT artists and active cryptocurrency industry participants. The strategy of the exchange for the future reveals that it plans on moving forward by expanding its offerings on new markets and accelerating crypto adoption.

The trading platform informs its users about the Singaporean entity that was granted an exemption by the country's regulator. The exemption allows exchanges to operate fully in the country by providing crypto-to-crypto services for users.

As for new regions, AAX is planning a full expansion into the European market and is currently establishing new operations in markets all over the region, which includes registering as an entity, setting up a physical location and executing hiring plans.

AAX will also fuel its own growth by tripling the global headcount in the year 2022. AAX is currently open for hire by anyone who has some interest in crypto regardless of their professional background. The company is looking forward to building a truly professional team with the help of highly-efficient development programs.

Company's growth strategy

AAX's growth as a company and as a product is directly tied to the adoption rate of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies around the world. With such a correlation, an exchange has no other choice but to support massive digital asset adoption and create more inclusive economies.

AAX is creating an exchange for everyone and following the same goal in terms of adoption. By making crypto more accessible for the general public, the vast majority of those who have heard about the industry but have not yet dived into it would be able to do so and start with AAX's product.

The company's head of research and strategy has stated that the technologies that Bitcoin brings to the table will change fundamental concepts of ownership by removing borders and creating a completely new monetary policy, which will change the narrative about the cryptocurrency industry as a whole.