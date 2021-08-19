AAX Exchange Introduces Crypto Savings Module With Up to 20 Percent APY

The first-ever cryptocurrency exchange that joined London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform is ready to explode on the scene of passive income programs.

AAX Exchange launches a record-breaking savings initiative

According to the press release shared with U.Today, leading Asia-based cryptocurrency platform AAX Exchange expands its toolkit of products by launching a one-click crypto savings module.

If your trading strategy is #HODL, then you should do it correctly! #AAX Savings give you up to a 20% interest rate, and you can choose a fixed rate or flexible rate savings!



Check the link below to get paid to HODL.https://t.co/g3zJX2Nhhk#crypto #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/xr5owT7c2N — AAX (@AAXExchange) August 16, 2021

As estimated by its team, its annualized percentage yield (APY) rates are record-breaking as of Q3, 2021. For all major assets, AAX Exchange offers up to 20% in APY.

Ruby Rong, senior operations manager of AAX, foresees the increase of popularity of the solutions of this type as the hedge instruments amid spikes in market volatility:

Whatever the market situation is, bear or bull, it is important for investors to allocate a certain portion of their crypto portfolio to savings. With the up to 20% APY, AAX savings makes HODL easier and helps you earn while sleeping

Right now, AAX Exchange's rates are record-breaking for the top popular assets of the crypto universe, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC).

More assets, more products

In total, more than 80 different cryptocurrencies can be locked in saving programs by AAX Exchange. Digital coins can be deposited for various periods in both flexible and fixed earning programs.

For instance, 20% APY is offered in a 7-day fixed savings product for Bitcoin (BTC) holders.

It is also should be noticed that AAX Exchange witnessed a massive usage spike over the last year. Namely, its userbase surpassed 1 million registered users while daily trading volume rocketed from $20 million in 2019 to $1 billion in late Q4, 2020.