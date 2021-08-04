AAX Crypto Exchange Adds Zero-Fee Programming for Spot-Trading Pairs

Institutional cryptocurrency exchange AAX has announced a zero-fee trading program for all spot-trading pairs according to its press release. Zero fees apply for both maker and taker orders with no tailoring to the pair's volume. The program will begin working in August.

The exchange will provide advanced liquidity and spread characteristics with the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) technology matching engine. A sophisticated matching engine allows traders high stability and low latency while trading that fits both individual amateur traders and professionals, including institutional traders.

The main goal of the zero-fee initiative is to attract amateur traders and give them more access to trade on a cryptocurrency market that has witnessed a 120 percent increase in total market cap, according to CoinMarketCap data. AAX provides no-fee trading for all of the spot-trading pairs like Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and many others. In addition to traditional cryptocurrency, the exchange offers a wide basket of DeFi currencies like Solana, Chainlink, Uniswap and more.

In addition to crypto trading, the exchange offers peer-to-peer fiat trading and lending. With the help of their OTC platform, you will be able to execute your trades simply and receive your first Bitcoin with ease. You can also join their savings packages for more than 50 crypto assets with an annual yield of up to 20 percent.

AAX cryptocurrency exchange has more than a million users. It offers crypto futures contracts, 80 spot pairs, P2P fiat trading and high-bandwidth API connectivity.