AAX Crypto Exchange Adds Three Gaming Tokens by Animoca Brands: Details

Mainstream multi-platform centralized cryptocurrencies exchange AAX shares the details of a crucial addition to its list of supported tokens.

Animoca's assets now supported by AAX: See the list

According to the official announcement shared by the representatives of AAX crypto exchange, three red-hot tokens of the blockchain-based gaming segment have been added to its array of assets.

Mentioned tokens are set to entitle their holders with the rights to unlock premium functions and other limited instruments in novel games by Animoca Brands, a pioneering "play-to-earn" development studio.

The first one, REVV token, is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) asset that serves as the main utility token in both REVV Motorsport and REVV Racing decentralized applications.

The second addition to AAX's spot trading suite is TOWER, a utility token of The Crazy Kings and Crazy Defense Heroes games. TOWER allows all enthusiasts of these games to purchase in-game items, pay platform fees and participate in governance referendums.

AAX cements itself as the top platform for gaming tokens, announces three airdrops

The third token, GMEE, is designed to serve as the core asset of the GAMEE mobile game ecosystem. It is set to allow players to participate in all tournaments on the GAMEE Arc8 platform and to obtain GAMEE non-fungible tokens.

Ben Caselin, AAX's head of research and strategy, is fascinated by the vision and progress accomplished by Animoca Brands, the studio behind REVV, TOWER and GMEE:

What sets Animoca Brands apart is their proven commitment to build an environment where both established and new generations of gamers, entrepreneurs, content-creators and developers can be creative, build identity, secure ownership and participate in virtual micro-economies, with real-world applicability. We’re pleased to offer a rich and diversified exposure to their most promising projects and contribute to the development of a more sophisticated market around the emergent Metaverse.

Deposits, withdrawals and trading for all tokens in USDT pairs started today, on Dec. 30, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (UTC).

