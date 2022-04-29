Aave Finance (AAVE), XRP, Pac-Man Frog (PAC): Old Cryptos, DeFi Blue Chips or Next-Gen Metaverse Coins?

Take a look at three interesting cryptocurrencies which aim to, or are on track to revolutionise the current financial system

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

With the current excitement surrounding cryptocurrencies, many projects try to issue tokens to ride the wave but often lack a real value proposition for their users.

Indeed, a report issued by Invest In Blockchain in 2018 detailed that over 64% of top 100 largest cryptocurrencies had no working product and no actual utility.

Whilst exact figures might have changed since then, it wouldn’t be surprising that this situation remains today, hence the importance of researching projects to find the ones that bring tangible value to the table.

This article will focus on three interesting cryptocurrencies which aim to, or are on track to revolutionise the current financial system. One of these, Pac-Man Frog (PAC), has just entering the pre-sale phase.

XRP

Launched in 2012, XRP is part of the veteran club in the crypto world. XRP token is utilized by payments decacorn Ripple Inc.

Ripple aims to revolutionise the fast-moving payment sector and rose to global prominence following strategic partnerships with major financial institutions including Bank of America, American Express, Santander, among others.

Ripple addresses the following issue: moving money nowadays is lengthy and costly. Traditional transfers take at least 3 business days to clear and pass through a number of intermediaries which all charge a commission, making the entire process long and unnecessarily expensive.

Ripple seeks to change that by providing near-instant global transactions in all currencies and at minimal cost. Besides, the Ripple ecosystem connects individuals directly and removes any unnecessary middlemen in the transaction process.

To accomplish that, Ripple developed a wide umbrella of interconnected products: RippleNet, XRP Ledger, RippleX, and the XRP cryptocurrency itself. Ripple asserts that these products’ combined synergy has the potential to shake the established SWIFT transaction system, as well as the global payment and financial industry overall.

As such, XRP is undeniably one of the most promising cryptocurrencies currently on the market, with a clear value proposition and strong utility for society. However, over the past few years, the project has been mired in a legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which accuses the XRP cryptocurrency of being a disguised security.

Aave Finance (AAVE)

Aave (AAVE) is one of the most well-established liquidity protocols in the world of decentralised finance (DeFi).

Aave essentially facilitates access to lending and borrowing services through crypto-collateralised loans. This service appears particularly useful for populations with lesser access to these services, due to weak national currencies for instance. And in fact, Aave has known massive success since its launch in 2017.

Aave’s platform consists of dedicated liquidity pools where aspiring lenders can deposit any amount of certain cryptocurrencies. These cryptocurrencies are then pooled together - think of it as a reserve - and then become available to potential borrowers. Lenders then earn interest on the cryptocurrencies that they have deposited and are being borrowed.

From the borrower’s perspective, Aave offers simple access to crypto-denominated loans. Here’s the beauty of DeFi: no lengthy credit screening or KYC check; you simply need to deposit the required amount of cryptocurrency collateral in order to access your desired loan.

Borrowers can deposit almost any cryptocurrency as collateral, but more established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH) require less collateral than less established ones.

Aave successfully streamlined the utterly lengthy and complicated borrowing process, a significant achievement. Besides, the accessibility of its platform makes it usable even by the most crypto-novice users, who can access a crypto-backed loan in just a few seconds.

Aave is a battle-tested liquidity protocol that has managed to make a name for itself as a bluechip in the DeFi space.

Pac-Man Frog (PAC)

Pac-Man Frog (PAC) is a new project initiative that wants to lead the Web 3.0 revolution through a dynamic decentralised community centred around NFTs and metaverse projects.

Pac-Man Frog is developing an all-in-one platform which would centralise different gaming and NFT-focused solutions for gamers, NFT enthusiasts, and investors to find everything they need in one place.

Another important goal of Pac-Man Frog is to increase the accessibility of early-stage entrepreneurial tokensales for the cryptocurrency community. An incubator for blockchain-based game development initiatives will be included in the Pac-Man Frog platform. On top of funding, this incubator will also provide promising entrepreneurs with networking opportunities with peers and field experts.

On its official website, the Pac-Man Frog team also details the deployment of an NFT-dedicated launchpad and aggregator, along with a gaming-focused NFT marketplace.

Pac-Man Frog's ecosystem currency, PAC, will feature a governance aspect, enabling its holders to vote on future advancements of the project. PAC is currently in presale phase, which can be accessed directly on the project’s website.

This presale was facilitated by BoostX, a new cryptocurrency launchpad platform that is getting involved in an increasing number of market launches lately, such as Explora Chain (EXPL). This project develops a cross-chain ecosystem for improving blockchain interconnection and transaction speed by deploying on Ethereum (ETH), BNB Chain (BSC), Polygon (MATIC), and Avalanche (AVAX) networks.

