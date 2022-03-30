A New Competitor for Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND)? Here’s Pacman Frog (PAC)

Here is how three big names in gaming finance are changing the way we play in crypto

DeFi Culture – the infrastructure, processes, and technologies that are used to eliminate intermediaries in financial transactions are referred to as Decentralised Finance, basically DeFi cuts out the middle-man. Since all transactions in the ledger are transparent and verifiable, users of decentralised financial systems can feel certain that their tokens will be distributed equally.

Although the growth of the DeFi industry has produced many useful financial instruments that are now widely used, one large class of assets is excluded from this boom: non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Here is how three big names in gaming finance (GameFi) are changing the way we play in crypto.

Can Pacman Frog (PAC) become the Next “Big Thing” in the Game?

A gaming revolution - currently, high-value NFT assets are frequently low-frequency trading assets, including valuable crypto assets, on-chain real estate warrants, and on-chain issuance warrants, which include NFT assets with a high net present value. Pacman Frog (PAC) will not only concentrate on games but also on laying the foundation for NFT liquidity by merging NFT with financial resources in order to release the intrinsic liquidity and potential value of NFT.

Pacman Frog is on a mission to eradicate the issues still present in the GameFi Industry

Big corporations taking credit and large portions of revenue to the detriment of gamers around the world

How developers may prioritise making profits without considering the community of actual gamers

Lack of privacy and data protection

They state “the gaming ecosystem is growing at a rapid pace and we (at Pacman Frog) want to contribute to this segment in the best possible way”

You just might be the lucky receiver of one of the rare or super-rare NFTs Pacman Frog is going to issue!

Axie Infinity (AXS)

In-Game monetisation is here… Playing while earning has never been so great.

In the wake of the popular use of NFC technology, the exciting cryptocurrency game Axie Infinity by independent studio Sky Mavis sprang to popularity. And when the broader NFT market began to cool a little after all of the hoopla, Axie Infinity (AXS) became even more exciting and big.

As part of the Axie Infinity game, you will put teams of adorable creatures known as Axies against one another in combat from which there is plenty to gain.

Axie Infinity grew by 30000% in 2021 making many crypto gamers millionaires in the process – could you be the next one?

The Sandbox (SAND)

The Sandbox has recently developed an intriguing "Play-to-Earn" (P2E) business model that's designed to satisfy both gamers and producers. An upcoming innovation that blends NFTs with DAOs (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation).

The Sandbox was first shown in 2011 as part of PIXOWL by Arthur Madrid and Sebastien Borget. SAND illustrates an example of platforms that allow users to purchase or sell, trade, develop, or generate digital items utilising blockchain technology. Overall, such platforms are currently growing and favourably opening up to a bigger and younger audience.

In the Metaverse, Sandbox (SAND) is becoming increasingly popular, with new investors and participants signing up on a daily basis. The ball’s in your court now, are you going to join?

