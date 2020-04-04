Tweet-based article

8,502 BTC Wired by OKEx and Anonymous Wallets – Where Will BTC Price Move Next?

Whale Alert reports that over the past hours, 8,502 BTC was moved between anonymous wallets and OKEx exchange with 3,508 BTC wired to the same platform prior to that

Cover image via stock.adobe.com

As is clear from the data shared by the Whale Alert Twitter bot, over the past seven hours 8,502 BTC was moved between the OKEx exchange and several digital wallets with unregistered owners.

At the current market rate, that amounts to $57,499,026. Four various anonymous wallets were involved in these transactions as lumps of the 8,502 BTC were moving to and from OKEx:

1FxTMDC83eANndBeJaxcCtW9nPnY9yS9iU

3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS

1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ

17VtnnuFFH8DETnNJB53APeJ6jPSFmKmWb

Image via Twitter

In the comment thread, Twitter users are having a heated discussion whether this is going to be good or negative for the Bitcoin price and where it may move in the near future.

Several hours prior to that, OKEx and anonymous wallet owners exchanged 3,508 BTC – that is $23,735,899.