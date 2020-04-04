U.Today is supported by its audience. When you buy through referral links, we may earn a commission.
Tweet-based article

8,502 BTC Wired by OKEx and Anonymous Wallets – Where Will BTC Price Move Next?

News
Sat, 04/04/2020 - 09:31
Yuri Molchan
Whale Alert reports that over the past hours, 8,502 BTC was moved between anonymous wallets and OKEx exchange with 3,508 BTC wired to the same platform prior to that
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

As is clear from the data shared by the Whale Alert Twitter bot, over the past seven hours 8,502 BTC was moved between the OKEx exchange and several digital wallets with unregistered owners.

At the current market rate, that amounts to $57,499,026. Four various anonymous wallets were involved in these transactions as lumps of the 8,502 BTC were moving to and from OKEx:

1FxTMDC83eANndBeJaxcCtW9nPnY9yS9iU

3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS       

1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ

17VtnnuFFH8DETnNJB53APeJ6jPSFmKmWb

Image via Twitter

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Most Sense Now, So Does Gold (XAU) and USD: Global Macro Investor CEO

In the comment thread, Twitter users are having a heated discussion whether this is going to be good or negative for the Bitcoin price and where it may move in the near future.

Several hours prior to that, OKEx and anonymous wallet owners exchanged 3,508 BTC – that is $23,735,899.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website
Bitluck
Plans starting from $10
Website
Recommended articles
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) and Gold (XAU) Benefit Amid Plenty of Fear and Blood: Dan Tapiero
Bitcoin (BTC) Dominance May Reach 90% During Crisis. Will Price Follow?
XRP Price to Reverse After Reaching $0.20: Trader Explains Why