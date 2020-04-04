8,502 BTC Wired by OKEx and Anonymous Wallets – Where Will BTC Price Move Next?

As is clear from the data shared by the Whale Alert Twitter bot, over the past seven hours 8,502 BTC was moved between the OKEx exchange and several digital wallets with unregistered owners.
At the current market rate, that amounts to $57,499,026. Four various anonymous wallets were involved in these transactions as lumps of the 8,502 BTC were moving to and from OKEx:
1FxTMDC83eANndBeJaxcCtW9nPnY9yS9iU
3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS
1P5ZEDWTKTFGxQjZphgWPQUpe554WKDfHQ
17VtnnuFFH8DETnNJB53APeJ6jPSFmKmWb
In the comment thread, Twitter users are having a heated discussion whether this is going to be good or negative for the Bitcoin price and where it may move in the near future.
Several hours prior to that, OKEx and anonymous wallet owners exchanged 3,508 BTC – that is $23,735,899.