78 Mln XRP Kicked Around by Major Players as XRP Price Targets $0.30

An analyst is sharing his bullish take on the XRP price prospects as major exchanges have moved almost eighty million XRP

As XRP is trading at the $0.21 level, still up after the recent Bitcoin move to the $9,000 level in the expectation of the next halving in about a week, a trader from Trading View believes XRP could reach $0.27-$0.30 in the short term.

He is writing that he expects the third biggest currency to give traders around 30-percent gains between June and July.

$17,134,381 in XRP moved

The XRPL Monitor bot has shared data about XRP transactions that have taken place over the past fifteen hours. Through them, seventy-eight million XRP (that’s slightly over seventeen million USD) was transferred.

The two largest transactions (made by Bitstamp) carried twelve million XRP each. The others were for about six million XRP on average: BitGo, Huobi, etc.

XRP price targets $0.27-$0.30

‘ProjectSyndicate’ from TradingView has written that he is expecting the price of the third most popular cryptocurrency to reach as high as $0.27 by mid-June.

“This is 8-hour chart of XRPUSD. Strong uptrend in progress. Previously, accumulated/reaccumulated and pushed higher. Currently undergoing another cycle of reaccumulation for a new push higher. TP bulls is 27 cents.”

The trader also answered a question on whether it is possible that the approaching Bitcoin halving will push XRP higher. He says ‘yes’, assuming that the price may go to $0.30 but it may take more time.

“Comment: also guys. is it possible that there's more upside to XRPUSD after BTC halving? Sure thing, yes. Final target could be 30 cents, if bulls manage to crack resistance at 27 cents. Might take more time, but it's possible.”

Unrealistic expectations

Some in the XRP community have continued believing that in the short term the XRP price will skyrocket and outperform Bitcoin despite the approaching BTC halving and the fact that there are only 21 million BTC versus 100 bln XRP.

Twitter user @CryptoBull2020 shares his take on that issue:

“To be honest I don’t think #Bitcoin will more than 10x from here, whereas I believe #XRP will do more than 100x easily. Probably more like 500x.”

