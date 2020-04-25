71.6 Mln XRP Moved Between Anonymous Wallets as XRP Price Targets $0.20725

Tweet-based article

Anonymous XRP hodlers have transacted a gargantuan amount of XRP, while the XRP price is expected to hit $0,20725

Despite the main focus of attention in the crypto community has recently been the approaching Bitcoin halving in May, interest to the third largest crypto – XRP – remains high.

Over the past twenty-four hours, anonymous hodlers have transferred 71.6 mln XRP between their crypto wallets. In fiat this amount totals $14,002,982 at the current $0.1975 rate.

Meanwhile, trader ‘David_Smith’ has shared his price forecast on TradingView. Seeing a Bullish Flag pattern for XRP on the chart, he expects the coin to take three targets one after another - $0.20025, $0.20350 and $0.20725.

He says:

“We got a bullish flag near the resistance of the descending channel and if we break the resistance and confirm the pattern I would expect a new movement to upside.”

