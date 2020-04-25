Tweet-based article

71.6 Mln XRP Moved Between Anonymous Wallets as XRP Price Targets $0.20725

News
Sat, 04/25/2020 - 07:22
Yuri Molchan
Anonymous XRP hodlers have transacted a gargantuan amount of XRP, while the XRP price is expected to hit $0,20725
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Despite the main focus of attention in the crypto community has recently been the approaching Bitcoin halving in May, interest to the third largest crypto – XRP – remains high.

Over the past twenty-four hours, anonymous hodlers have transferred 71.6 mln XRP between their crypto wallets. In fiat this amount totals $14,002,982 at the current $0.1975 rate.

Image via Twitter

Meanwhile, trader ‘David_Smith’ has shared his price forecast on TradingView. Seeing a Bullish Flag pattern for XRP on the chart, he expects the coin to take three targets one after another - $0.20025, $0.20350 and $0.20725.

Related
137.9 Mln XRP Moved by Ripple and Major Exchanges as XRP Liquidity Fails to Rise

He says:

“We got a bullish flag near the resistance of the descending channel and if we break the resistance and confirm the pattern I would expect a new movement to upside.”
Image via TradingView

 

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Cloud miningPromoted

IQ Mining
30% OFF till 30th Apr
Website
CryptoUniverse
Cashback up to 20%
Website

Trading BotsPromoted

Dax Robot
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy