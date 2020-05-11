Tweet-based article

66.3 Mln XRP Gets Moved as XRP Price Expected to Surge 4x by Top Trader

Two major Asian exchanges move over 66 mln XRP between their wallets. Meanwhile XRP is floating at $0.19 and a prominent trader expects a 4x rise on XRP/BTC

After the recent setback of the Bitcoin price when the king crypto suddenly went down from slightly below $10,000 to the $8,600 zone, other cryptocurrencies also lost a great deal of their market value.

On May 10, the third biggest crypto XRP followed Bitcoin down the charts and moved from $0.21 to $0.19, trading in a range since then.

Still, interest in XRP remains high, and over the past twenty-four hours, two major exchanges – Bithumb and KuCoin, have moved 66.3 mln XRP.

Meanwhile, a top trader expects XRP to conduct a price movement that would result in a 4x rise.

$12,998,247 in XRP moved in South Korea and Singapore

South Korea is one of the largest global cryptocurrency markets which managed to avoid a crypto ban similar to that of China.

Cryptocurrency trading is well-developed there under the control of the authorities.

Over the past twenty-four hours, the XRPL Monitor Twitter bot has spotted 66.3 mln XRP transferred by the major South Korean exchange Bithumb and the Singapore-based platform KuCoin.

Top trader expects XRP to surge 4x

Top cryptocurrency trader ‘DonAlt’ has shared his thoughts on the XRP price situation on the XRP/BTC chart.

As per his tweet, he assumes XRP/BTC is likely to drop a little lower. The trader also believes that XRP will likely surge 2x from its current position or 4x if it first hits the bottom of the range.

