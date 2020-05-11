Tweet-based article

66.3 Mln XRP Gets Moved as XRP Price Expected to Surge 4x by Top Trader

News
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 13:35
Yuri Molchan
Two major Asian exchanges move over 66 mln XRP between their wallets. Meanwhile XRP is floating at $0.19 and a prominent trader expects a 4x rise on XRP/BTC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

After the recent setback of the Bitcoin price when the king crypto suddenly went down from slightly below $10,000 to the $8,600 zone, other cryptocurrencies also lost a great deal of their market value.

On May 10, the third biggest crypto XRP followed Bitcoin down the charts and moved from $0.21 to $0.19, trading in a range since then.

Still, interest in XRP remains high, and over the past twenty-four hours, two major exchanges – Bithumb and KuCoin, have moved 66.3 mln XRP.

Meanwhile, a top trader expects XRP to conduct a price movement that would result in a 4x rise.

$12,998,247 in XRP moved in South Korea and Singapore

South Korea is one of the largest global cryptocurrency markets which managed to avoid a crypto ban similar to that of China.

Cryptocurrency trading is well-developed there under the control of the authorities.

Over the past twenty-four hours, the XRPL Monitor Twitter bot has spotted 66.3 mln XRP transferred by the major South Korean exchange Bithumb and the Singapore-based platform KuCoin.

Image via Twitter

Related
USDT Median Transaction Volume Prints New High. Are Whales Accumulating?

Top trader expects XRP to surge 4x

Top cryptocurrency trader ‘DonAlt’ has shared his thoughts on the XRP price situation on the XRP/BTC chart.  

As per his tweet, he assumes XRP/BTC is likely to drop a little lower. The trader also believes that XRP will likely surge 2x from its current position or 4x if it first hits the bottom of the range.

Subscribe to U.Today on Twitter and get involved in all top daily crypto news, stories and price predictions!

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Top Crypto OffersPromoted

IQ Mining
32% OFF till 31st May
Website
Dax Robot
Crypto trading bot
Website
1xBit
UWIN code to get extra
Website
Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy