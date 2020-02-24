$63.5 Mln in ETH Sent Between Unknown Wallets as Crypto Investors’ Interest Rises

Original article based on tweet

Whale Alert detects a gargantuan amount of ETH sent between anonymous wallets as investors increasingly anticipate an Ethereum surge this year

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been up recently, as more and more community members expect ETH to soar this year due to Ethereum 2.0 being in the pipeline and DeFi’s promising future with more ETH getting locked in its dapps.

The Whale Alert Twitter bot has detected a jaw-dropping amount of ETH being transferred between unknown wallets – 236,944 ETH.

$63.5 mln in ETH moved

Whale Alert has reported three gargantuan amounts of ETH being moved between anonymous crypto wallets. The data provided by Whale Alert shows that three addresses were involved. Neither the Twitter bot, nor Etherscan provide the names of the owners, though.

🚨 🚨 79,243 #ETH (21,066,865 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet



Tx: https://t.co/88sEtamDSN — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 24, 2020

However, in the first and the third transactions, the wallets are the same, they simply swap places.

Previously, Whale Alert gave attention to ETH only after hackers managed to steal 342.000 ETH (around $50 mln) from the South Korean Upbit exchange. The culprits then began splitting the stolen crypto and transferring it to other crypto exchanges in small portions – 50,000 ETH (slightly over $7 mln).

DeFi dapp bZx hacked

As recently reported by U.Today, a DeFi platform bZx was hacked two times in succession. The ‘break’ between hacks was just a few days.

The culprit found a soft spot in the lending platform and first took out 2,300 ETH ($575,000). After the second operation, the hacker got ahold of a slightly larger amount of crypto - 2,378 ETH ($635,000).

The Weiss Ratings agency, however, believes that this was no hack nor breach of security at all. It was simply a trader taking advantage of the app’s weakness.

1/3 A few days ago, a trader exploited a vulnerability in #bZx lending platform; now the same thing has happened again. This wasn’t a hack or unethical move of any sort. It's simply a trader realizing #sUSD can't keep a peg to the dollar and then taking advantage of it. — Weiss Crypto Ratings (@WeissCrypto) February 18, 2020

Overall, the agency believes this incident does not compromise DeFi dapps in general.

People worry whether the #bZx attack will affect the rest of the DeFi. We think your funds are #SAFU if you use popular #DeFi protocols like Compound, #dYdX, #Aave, etc. Plus, most of these are semi-centralized, so if there are any bugs, devs can fix them. — Weiss Crypto Ratings (@WeissCrypto) February 22, 2020

ETH price expected to correct

As earlier reported by U.Today, some crypto traders believe that the ETH price could soon be in for a heavy correction.