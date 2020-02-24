Back
Original article based on tweet

$63.5 Mln in ETH Sent Between Unknown Wallets as Crypto Investors’ Interest Rises

📰 News
Mon, 02/24/2020 - 08:44
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • {{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}
    Yuri Molchan

    Whale Alert detects a gargantuan amount of ETH sent between anonymous wallets as investors increasingly anticipate an Ethereum surge this year

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com

The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, has been up recently, as more and more community members expect ETH to soar this year due to Ethereum 2.0 being in the pipeline and DeFi’s promising future with more ETH getting locked in its dapps.

The Whale Alert Twitter bot has detected a jaw-dropping amount of ETH being transferred between unknown wallets – 236,944 ETH.

$63.5 mln in ETH moved

Whale Alert has reported three gargantuan amounts of ETH being moved between anonymous crypto wallets. The data provided by Whale Alert shows that three addresses were involved. Neither the Twitter bot, nor Etherscan provide the names of the owners, though.

However, in the first and the third transactions, the wallets are the same, they simply swap places.

ETH anon
Image via Twitter

Previously, Whale Alert gave attention to ETH only after hackers managed to steal 342.000 ETH (around $50 mln) from the South Korean Upbit exchange. The culprits then began splitting the stolen crypto and transferring it to other crypto exchanges in small portions – 50,000 ETH (slightly over $7 mln).

DeFi dapp bZx hacked

As recently reported by U.Today, a DeFi platform bZx was hacked two times in succession. The ‘break’ between hacks was just a few days.

The culprit found a soft spot in the lending platform and first took out 2,300 ETH ($575,000). After the second operation, the hacker got ahold of a slightly larger amount of crypto - 2,378 ETH ($635,000).

The Weiss Ratings agency, however, believes that this was no hack nor breach of security at all. It was simply a trader taking advantage of the app’s weakness.

Overall, the agency believes this incident does not compromise DeFi dapps in general.

Must Read
Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Upgrade Criticized by Community - READ MORE

ETH price expected to correct

As earlier reported by U.Today, some crypto traders believe that the ETH price could soon be in for a heavy correction.

#Ethereum News #Ethereum Price Prediction #dApps News
{{ content.field_content_author|field_value|getauthorname|raw }}

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Recommended articles
XRP Price May Head Towards $0.46 as Crypto Traders Turn Bullish

XRP Price May Head Towards $0.46 as Crypto Traders Turn Bullish
Qatari Billionaire Becomes Victim of Crypto Scam, Takes Facebook to Court

Qatari Billionaire Becomes Victim of Crypto Scam, Takes Facebook to Court
Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallying Above $10,000, Things Still Look Great for Bears

Despite Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rallying Above $10,000, Things Still Look Great for Bears