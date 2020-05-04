Tweet-based article

51.5 Mln XRP Moved by Bithumb as XRP Price Predicted to Target Immense Rise

Mon, 05/04/2020 - 12:00
Yuri Molchan
Major South Korean exchange moves over fifty million XRP while its price is expected to reach a hard-to-believe level within a year or two
Despite Bitcoin's price breaking and then falling back under the $9,000 mark, XRP remains at the $0.21 level, after recently dropping from $0.23.

XRP price forecasts have been bullish lately. Meanwhile, gargantuan amounts of XRP have continued moving on crypto exchanges.

Bithumb moves $10,967,503 in XRP

The recent data provided by XRPL Monitor says that over the past twenty-four hours, 51.5 mln XRP was transferred by the major South Korean exchange.

Bithumb has transferred over fifty million XRP (almost $11 mln) between its addresses. The biggest amount transferred in one go was forty million XRP.

XRP price predicted to reach $5

The crypto trader going by the name ‘moon333’ on Trading View has shared his forecast, saying that he expects the third largest currency to reach the astronomically high level of $5 within the next year or two.

The trader looked at several major indicators, mentioning the Falling Wedge pattern, in which XRP has been moving since 2018, as the main one.

Image via TradingView
“Here we can observe one more thing that the relative strength index (RSI) indicator 1st went in oversold in January 2020 and in the month of March it went again very close to the oversold zone and now it has turned bullish. And if we see the price action of XRP then it can be easily seen that the price line has also formed a double bottom as well that is another very powerful bullish sign.”

Traders in the comment thread second this forecast, saying they have a similar take.

Twitter user @gordongekko369, however, offers a more modest forecast, saying that XRP is heading towards the $0.37 area. The third largest crypto, he believes, is forming a Diamond Bottom pattern.

