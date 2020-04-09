49,342 BTC Kicked Between Whales – Community Expects Bitcoin Price to Pump

-
When mammoth-sized amounts of Bitcoin are sent, the community never takes these tweets quietly. They usually expect the BTC price to pump or plummet shortly after.
This time, as almost 50,000 BTC was kicked between Bitcoin wallets, some in the community are tweeting that Bitcoin is going to head upwards.
Bitcoin whales move 49,342 BTC
The Whale Alert Twitter bot has shared data on 49,342 BTC that was moved by owners of anonymous crypto wallets. That constitutes $361,016,972.
Users in the comment thread are expecting this massive transaction to impact the Bitcoin price by making it pump.
Neither the sender nor the receiver were identified as a crypto exchange, so it is impossible to say really whether the aforementioned amount was bought or will be sold.
Whale Alert explains what’s happened
The gargantuan BTC move proved to be the change of a transaction. However, the real amount moved was not revealed.