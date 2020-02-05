32 Mln XRP Kicked Between Bithumb Wallets as XRP Price Surges 11%

Original article based on tweet

32 mln XRP has been sent between two wallets belonging to the Bithumb crypto exchange, as spotted by Whale Alert; meanwhile, XRP remains 11 percent up

The Whale Alert Twitter bot has brought to the public attention another staggering XRP transaction made inside a cryptocurrency exchange – Bithumb.

Bithumb moves its XRP as the coin soars in price

32 mln XRP (that’s $8,911,094) has been transferred from one wallet to another. The transaction was made as Ripple’s XRP surged over 11 percent in price. The price surge coincided with news reports about Ripple’s partner MoneyGram partnering with International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex) – a remittance giant, working in Mexico and the Caribbean.

At the time of writing, the third largest coin is trading at $0.2787, taking another step towards the $0.30 level. Many investors in the community have been looking forward to XRP regaining this psychological level, hoping that afterwards, the price will surge on.

Image via CoinMarketCap

The all-time high XRP saw took place in 2018, totalling $3.38 on January 5.

Ripple Foundation transfers 20 mln XRP

Another Twitter account, similar to Whale Alert but watching only transactions on the XRP Ledger, has detected two transactions of 10 mln XRP each made by Ripple Foundation a few hours ago.

Ripple Foundation is a charity affiliated with Ripple and its co-founder Chris Larsen. In November last year, a Messari report came out, stating that the foundation is possibly being used by Ripple as a tax shelter.