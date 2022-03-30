3 Cryptos Set To Shake Up The Metaverse In 2022: Logarithmic Finance (LOG), The Sandbox (SAND), and Uniswap (UNI)

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

There are so many new cryptocurrencies launching every day so it could be worth doing your research to find out which ones have the potential to make you money. New crypto Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is on its way to shaking up the Metaverse, with its impressive roadmap. The crypto seeks to allow its users to be able to swap their NFTs and the project allows innovators to be able to accept the payments for their NFTs, in exchange for different stablecoins or cryptocurrencies. This will be a very popular feature, and this will help the new crypto to be profitable in the Metaverse like giants The Sandbox (SAND) and Uniswap (UNI).

Logarithmic Finance (LOG) is a secure, non-custodial, and cross-chain platform that will aim to offer opportunities to raise funds, on any blockchain network of its investor’s choice. Currently, the new crypto uses ERC-20 tokens as its platform supports Ethereum (ETH) but as the crypto develops it will also support multiple blockchain networks including Binance Smart Chain (BNB), Polygon (MATIC), Avalanche (AVAX), Tezos (XTZ), and Solana (SOL). This feature would attract more investors as some other cryptos do not offer this multichain and cross-chain feature.

The Benefits Of Logarithmic Finance (LOG)

DeFi opportunities.

Will allow users to stack rewards.

Will use the utility & governance ERC-20 token.

Exclusive Pools Access.

Will reward users with discounts & incentives.

Great swap ratios

Maximises a high yield investment potential.

It is reported that the Metaverse has a market opportunity of over $1 trillion in annual revenue (according to crypto investment giant Grayscale). So, it is not surprising that many cryptos like The Sandbox (SAND) and Uniswap (UNI) have been very profitable and Logarithmic Finance’s (LOG) ambitious roadmap, highlights that the future of the new crypto should be very fruitful for its investors.

The Sandbox’s (SAND) Key Benefits

The Sandbox (SAND) is a good crypto to consider investing in this year because, since its launch in 2011 the GameFi token has made a big impression on the crypto market. Data taken from CoinMarketCap shows that if a user invested $100 in it from when it began, you would have gained an £18,000 return at its all-time high at the end of November 2021. The blockchain has a virtual world that allows users to buy, build, create and sell digital assets in game form. With The Sandbox’s (SAND) popularity in the Metaverse, it is no surprise that it is up 5.91% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap.

Uniswap’s (UNI) Key Benefits

Another crypto to consider investing in 2022 is Uniswap (UNI). Since its launch in November 2018 it has been very popular. This popularity could be because of its decentralized trading protocol that is known for facilitating the automated trading of decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens. Another great feature is that Uniswap (UNI) created its own governance token in September 2020 which proved to add profit to its past users. Uniswap’s (UNI) amazing developments has helped the crypto with its continued success, and it is currently up on the market by 4.52% in the last 24 hours.

So, investors who are looking for the next best crypto should look no further than Logarithmic Finance (LOG), its low crowd sale of $0.10 could potentially yield a high investment when it enters the market, which is a trend seen with some of the older cryptos. As the new crypto has a very ambitious roadmap, it could be the one to watch in the Metaverse to rival leaders The Sandbox (SAND) and Uniswap (UNI) in the future.

