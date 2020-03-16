Back
212 Mln XRP Moved as Ripple Exec Tweets about Coronavirus Impact

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 09:21
  Yuri Molchan

    Ripple’s C++ team lead tweets about remote work due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, large flows of XRP continue moving as 212 mln XRP was recently transferred

As the coronavirus is spreading wider around the globe, more and more companies are directing their staff to work from home. One of Ripple’s chief IT engineers, who is an expert at managing remote teams, has offered advice on how to best organize remote work for office staff.

Meanwhile, XRPL Monitor detected 212 mln XRP transferred between crypto exchanges and anonymous wallets as the XRP price slid to $0.13.

XRP price TV

212 mln XRP moved as the price drops further

XRPL Monitor continues sharing data on gargantuan amounts of XRP moved while the price of the third-largest coin continues to fall.

The Twitter bot reports that over the past eight hours, approximately 212 mln XRP were moved. The parties involved here are such crypto exchanges as Coinbase Pro, Bithumb and Coinone, including several wallets with unregistered owners. In USD, this amount equals $29,807,200. 

XRP Monitor

Meanwhile, TradingView shows that the XRP price has dropped to $0.13. The giant transactions above could signify that traders are buying the dip.

Ripple offers advice on managing staff remotely

Nik Bougalis, the cryptographer in charge of the C++ team at Ripple and a Code Laboratories co-founder, has taken to Twitter to offer advice to those who are struggling to manage their staff remotely.

Nik is encouraging people to ask him questions and, as a start, is offering some general advice, as well as recommending messaging apps that can best ensure communication among remote teams.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Expected to Be 'Fastest-Recovering Assets' by Chris Burniske

Mon, 03/16/2020 - 19:42
  Alex Dovbnya

    Chris Burniske expects Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other 'quality' cryptocurrencies to recover faster than traditional currencies

With Bitcoin crashing by 38 percent in just 24 hours on March 12, the number of its obituaries has increased for obvious reasons. Things were even worse for Ethereum -- the biggest altcoin faced its worst day to date.

That said, Placeholder partner Chris Burniske believes that both BTC and ETH can be some of the fastest-recovering assets. 

It's 2015 all over again 

Bitcoin slumped all the way to the $3,800 level on March 12 with an immense red candle that annihilated all possible supports. It was followed by a swift recovery to the upper-$5,000 level, but the cryptocurrency still fell short of closing above the 200-week moving average. In fact, the $5,500 support has flipped into resistance. 

On a positive note, BTC has already closed below its 200-week MA back in August 2015, which was followed by a massive bull market. While it's not indicative of the ultimate bottom, there is a historical president when BTC recovered and started a new bull run after struggling to break above this average for six long weeks.

Bitcoin could plunge lower 

Still, Burniske doesn't rule out that BTC could plunge lower if the coronavirus pandemic doesn't slow down and continues to rattle global markets. His next target is the $3,100 level, which turned out to be the bottom in December 2018. Notably, BTC didn't close above the 200-week MA back then.

As mentioned above, Burniske does expect Bitcoin and Ethereum to be some of the fastest-recovering assets. This makes a lot of sense since the market caps of these assets are tiny compared to gold or the S&P 500

#Bitcoin Price Prediction

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

