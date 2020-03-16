212 Mln XRP Moved as Ripple Exec Tweets about Coronavirus Impact

Ripple’s C++ team lead tweets about remote work due to the coronavirus. Meanwhile, large flows of XRP continue moving as 212 mln XRP was recently transferred

As the coronavirus is spreading wider around the globe, more and more companies are directing their staff to work from home. One of Ripple’s chief IT engineers, who is an expert at managing remote teams, has offered advice on how to best organize remote work for office staff.

Meanwhile, XRPL Monitor detected 212 mln XRP transferred between crypto exchanges and anonymous wallets as the XRP price slid to $0.13.

212 mln XRP moved as the price drops further

XRPL Monitor continues sharing data on gargantuan amounts of XRP moved while the price of the third-largest coin continues to fall.

The Twitter bot reports that over the past eight hours, approximately 212 mln XRP were moved. The parties involved here are such crypto exchanges as Coinbase Pro, Bithumb and Coinone, including several wallets with unregistered owners. In USD, this amount equals $29,807,200.

Meanwhile, TradingView shows that the XRP price has dropped to $0.13. The giant transactions above could signify that traders are buying the dip.

Must Read XRP at Risk of Losing Top 3 Cryptocurrency Position - READ MORE

Ripple offers advice on managing staff remotely

Nik Bougalis, the cryptographer in charge of the C++ team at Ripple and a Code Laboratories co-founder, has taken to Twitter to offer advice to those who are struggling to manage their staff remotely.

Nik is encouraging people to ask him questions and, as a start, is offering some general advice, as well as recommending messaging apps that can best ensure communication among remote teams.

I‘ve worked remotely for over 20 years and I’m currently leading a large, fully distributed team at @Ripple.



If you’re new to remote work—especially as a manager—and have questions, please ask! I’ll try my best to answer and share my insights to help you and your team.#COVID19 — Nik B. (@nbougalis) March 16, 2020