157.7 Mln XRP Moved by Former Ripple CEO, Binance and Anonymous Investors

Over the past 22 hours, crypto exchanges, including Ripple’s partner Bitso and Binance, have transferred a staggering 157.7 mln XRP. Ripple’s Chris Larsen also took part

Large movements of a cryptocurrency are always a reflection of high interest in it from the crypto community. In this respect, XRP can compete with Bitcoin, and the XRP army is as loyal as the Bitcoin maximalists’ community.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Bitso, Binance and a few other crypto exchanges, with anonymous investors participating, have moved almost 160 mln XRP over the past twenty-four hours. The former Ripple chief executive also took part.

157.7 mln XRP moved, Chris Larsen involved

According to data from XRPL Monitor, crypto exchanges and anonymous wallets have recently transferred 157.7 mln XRP between one another.

Among the senders of this mammoth-sized amount was the Ripple co-founder and former CEO Chris Larsen, who was recently put on the Forbes 2020 list of billionaires. His net worth constitutes $2.6 bln. This time, however, he moved only 10 mln XRP – that’s $1,992,09.

Ripple’s ODL partner in Mexico, Bitso, transferred 38,837,866 XRP – 7,736,852 in USD.

The other large lump was sent by the Binance blockchain giant – 30,000,000 XRP ($5,976,27).

In moving the rest of the 157.7 mln XRP, BitGo, Bitstamp and anonymous wallets participated.

Chris Larsen beats his COVID-19

As reported by U.Today about a week ago, the former Ripple CEO Chris Larsen shared the news of his total recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He did this on his official Twitter page and also encouraged other people who have beaten corona to donate blood to those who are still sick.

Medics have found that the blood of those who have managed to recover from the new global epidemic COVID-19 contains antibodies necessary to fight the coronavirus.