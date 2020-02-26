Back

$150 Mln Worth of Bitcoin Liquidated on BitMEX as BTC Price Melts Down to $8,600

    Alex Dovbnya

    More than $150 mln worth of Bitcoin (BTC) has been wiped out on BitMEX amidst a torrid sell-off

Contents

According to London-based cryptocurrency data provider Skew, more than $150 mln worth of longs and shorts were liquidated on what appears to be the bloodiest day for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2020. 

Bitcoin Price
The leading cryptocurrency dropped by more than eight percent and touched an intraday low of $8,620 before some buyers stepped in to push its price a tad higher. 

Bitcoin is in deep trouble 

While it's tempting to assume that BTC might have already reached the bottom of the ongoing correction, market analyst Edward Moya believes that this carnage is far from over. He says that Bitcoin's true value has been called into question by investors. 

"Despite Wednesday’s broad relief rally, the entire crypto space is selling off. The market carnage of the past few days has investors questioning Bitcoin’s true value," Moya told Bloomberg.   

As reported by U.Today, trading legend Peter Brandt recently suggested that Bitcoin had completed a bearish head-and-shoulders formation after showing no signs of safe-haven buying.            

Will the golden cross save the day? 

Trader Jacob Canfield pointed out that BTC briefly touched the 200 EMA on the daily chart before bouncing back. It is worth noting that BTC never closed above this pivotal moving average after the 2015 golden cross, which marked the beginning of the previous bull market.

Bearish
The bulls have to keep an eye on the upcoming daily close given that is it's the first major test for the most recent bullish crossover that came about on Feb. 17

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

