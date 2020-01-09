BTC
10 Percent of Bitcoin (BTC) Supply Now Controlled by Crypto Exchanges

0
  • Alex Dovbnya
    Cryptocurrency exchanges are now responsible for controlling 10 percent of all Bitcoin (BTC) in circulation

Cover image via freepik.com
Contents

Cryptocurrency exchanges are now responsible for holding 10 percent of all Bitcoin (BTC) in circulation, according to data presented by on-chain intelligence firm Glassnode.  The amount of BTC stored on exchanges has increased by more than 700 percent over the last three years. 

Bitcoin is getting more centralized  

Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments recently shared his take on the new milestone for cryptocurrency exchanges, claiming that Bitcoin is getting "exponentially centralized." If this trend continues, it could lead to the institutionalization of Bitcoin as one of the possible outcomes.     

Crypto exchanges
image by @glassnode

San Francisco-based juggernaut Coinbase alone now controls five percent of Bitcoin's circulating supply after acquiring Xapo back in August. The exchange, which also successfully ventured into cryptocurrency custody, goes an extra mile to protect the coins of its customers. As reported by U.Today, it prints private keys in a Faraday tent to prevent potential hacks. 

Trace Mayer has to try harder 

Back in November, Trace Mayer, the leader of the #ProofOfKeys movement, urged Bitcoiners to abandon exchanges and take control of their private keys. In 2019, more than $292 mln worth of crypto was stolen from multiple exchanges, including Binance.   

However, considering that exchanges continue to ramp up their holdings, it seems like very few users are security-cautious enough to withdraw their BTC from exchanges. This mainly has to do with the fact that there is no way to conveniently trade digital assets from software wallets or hardware wallets.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Crypto Community Puts Bitcoin (BTC) in "409K" After Trump's Tweet

0
  • Alex Dovbnya
    From Bitcoin (BTC) price predictions to buying domains — Crypto Twitter goes berserk after Trump makes a typo in his early-morning tweet

Cover image via u.today

Members of the cryptocurrency community are now putting their Bitcoin (BTC) in their non-existent 409K accounts. In such a way, they are obviously mocking a hilarious typo in Donald Trump's latest tweet. 

After successfully de-escalating the military confrontation, Trump fired off new tweets about the ongoing impeachment trial. He also couldn't afford to lose an opportunity to brag about fresh stock market gains. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 reached new record highs on the news about the US backing away from a potential war with Iran.

However, instead of mentioning 401(k) plans (the retirement savings of American citizens), he typed "409K's" in his now-deleted tweet.    

"STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?"  

Twitter exploded after this early-morning mistake with users posting both jokes and high-brown theories.     

Bitcoiner Udi Wertheimer even went as far as buying all 409k domains

Meanwhile, Crypto.com's CEO Kris Marszalek suggested that this could be a new Bitcoin price target. 

 
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

