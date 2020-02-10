Back
XRP Price Sets Off to $0.31 Target: Crypto Trader's Opinion

📰 News
  • Yuri Molchan

    XRP remains well above $0.25 and traders now expect the price to go higher soon, at least as high as $0.31

Contents

The third-largest coin has remained above the $0.25 level for over a week already. At the time of writing, XRP is sitting at the $0.2707 mark, as per CoinMarketCap. However, traders believe Ripple’s XRP is going to perform well soon enough and take the price to higher levels.

‘$0.31 looks good to me’

Prominent crypto trader, Jacob Canfield, well known on Twitter and TradingView, reckons that the next high side target XRP may head for is $0.31 with an entry point of $0.275, which he mentioned in a tweet on Feb 9.

XRP 1
Image via Twitter

Some other traders also believe that the $0.30 level will be vital for XRP’s further upward movement.

‘XRP could start performing better now’

A trader who goes by the name @SmokeyXBT reminds the community that XRP closed the weekly level above the $0.28 mark, saying that, for now, this is a great achievement. He expects the XRP/BTC pair to start performing better soon.

XRP 2
Image via Twitter

 

